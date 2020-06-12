Advertisement

SALINE CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Saline City Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at the Saline Municipal Building, 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI, for the purpose of hearing all objections to, and support of, the application from Kevin Fountain for proposed garage at 306 E. Henry Street, for a Nonuse Variance from Section 5.03(2) Accessory Buildings and Structures and Section 4.05 Schedule of area height, width and setback regulations of the Saline City Zoning Ordinance.

NONUSE VARIANCE APPLIED FOR

To allow for a garage in the setback

Written comments on the above application will be received in the office of the City Clerk, 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI, prior to the closing of the public hearing.

The City of Saline will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services at the public hearing to individuals with disabilities upon two (2) business days’ notice to the City of Saline. Individuals requiring these services should contact the City of Saline by writing or calling the following: City Clerk, City of Saline, 100 N. Harris Street, Saline, MI 48176, telephone (734) 429-4907, extension 2209, TDD (734) 429-7911.

This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 16.05 of the Saline City Zoning Ordinance.

Terri Royal

Saline City Clerk

Published: June 11, 2020

300’ Notices Mailed: June 15, 2020