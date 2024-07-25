Saline’s Fall 2024 Community Education Catalog Offers a Gateway to Lifelong Learning

72 diverse courses offer enrichment for all ages as registration opens July 31

Saline Community Education has released its Fall 2024 catalog, offering a variety of enriching activities and courses for all age groups.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Stephen Laatsch explains, “Community Education is a vital extension of the traditional school system, designed to provide academic, recreational, health, social, and work-based programs for individuals of all ages. Our mission is to foster a love of learning that extends beyond the conventional classroom and school day.”

Saline Community Education’s Fall 2024 offerings are diverse. There are 72 courses for all ages, from life skills such as “Raising a Financially Literate Family” and “How to be a Great Babysitter” to enrichment programs like “Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People” and “Power of Drawing” and a whole host of fitness classes and sports teams.

The Saline Area Senior Center offers a variety of activities and services for those aged 45 and up. These include social events, health and wellness programs, and educational classes tailored to the interests and needs of seniors.

To view the catalog and sign up, visit salineonline.reg.eleyo.com. For more details on specific programs, fees, and schedules, visit the Saline Community Education website or contact the office at 734-401-4020. Registration for all programs opens on July 31 at 7:00 am.

Saline Community Education’s Fall 2024 program offers a season full of learning, creativity, and community engagement. Whether you’re looking to pick up a new hobby, improve your fitness, or simply have fun, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this vibrant community initiative.

Superintendent Laatsch adds, “Saline Area Schools is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of excellence as we strive to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of our families and community. We invite you to explore our diverse range of programs and take the first step towards new experiences and knowledge. By participating in our programs, you embrace the philosophy that learning is a continuous, life-enriching process. Remember, ‘Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching.’”