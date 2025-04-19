Saline’s Good Friday Walk Brings Churches Together in Prayerful Unity

Residents carried a handmade cross through town on a route marked with reflection and hope, uniting congregations in a shared expression of faith.

(April 18, 2025) On a warm April Good Friday, Saline residents commemorated Holy Week by walking the “Cross/Prayer Community Walk.”

The Walk Emphasizes the Importance of Life and God’s Love for All of Us

Crosswalk Crosses photo by Sue Kelch

Carolyn Minnette, a member of Saline First United Methodist Church, talks about the history of the Community Cross/Prayer Walk. “After COVID I felt we needed to bring back the walk that Jeanette Brenner had started. I wanted more than just our church to be involved, so I contacted local churches and St. Paul United Church of Christ and First Presbyterian Church of Saline were happy to participate. Our route emphasizes the importance of life and God’s love for us all.”

Carolyn explains the details of the walk, saying, “We carry a homemade cross and begin with a short devotion and prayer at St. Paul’s, then make our way west down Michigan Avenue. We stop by Oakwood Cemetery, the American Legion, the Evangelical Home signage, and the previous location of Saline Area Social Services before heading back east. Next, we visit Saline City Hall and Fire Department, concluding at the Community Prayer Garden for meditation and song.”

Prayer and Meditation photo by Sue Kelch

The Crosswalk has special meaning for Carolyn. She feels “it is a way for the community to gather and observe Good Friday in a tangible, meaningful, and visible way – everyone is invited. And by carrying the cross, we welcome starting conversations with others and recognizing we are all God’s children.”

Connecting with Christians Across Saline

Pastor Kimberly Secrist Ashby of First Presbyterian Church talks about what the walk means to her. “This walk is my opportunity to connect with Christians across Saline, to pray for many different people, and to bear witness to our faith. I have lived in various communities over 25 years of ministry, and each one has had a beautiful ecumenical ritual on Good Friday that has blessed me through the years.”

Walking the Cross Walk photo by Sue Kelch

After completing the Walk, a closing prayer was delivered by Pastor Amy Triebwasser of First United Methodist Church in the Prayer and Meditation Garden.

Eastertime is a Celebration of Life

Eastertime is a celebration of life – for everyone to enjoy. It is a time when we shrug off the dark, cold and fallow earth, and be amazed as it turns green and swells with life. It is a time when birds return to blooming trees and foliage, singing their songs at sunrise.

However you choose to welcome the spring, the Sun Times News wishes everyone a Happy Easter.