May 24, 2025

Lonnie Huhman

EducationSaline

Saline’s Hornet Nation is in the Hall of Fame

Hornet Nation, Michigan Interscholastic Press Association, Saline Area Schools, South & West Washtenaw Consortium

11 years and 11 consecutive awards, and now the Hall of Fame, Saline High School’s “Hornet Nation” broadcast recently received a big honor for their work over the years.

In his May 23 Superintendent’s Community Message, Saline Area Schools (SAS) Superintendent Stephen Laatsch said an award presentation was given to students involved in the Hornet Nation broadcast.

“Hornet Nation received a Michigan Interscholastic Press Association (MIPA) Hall of Fame award for receiving 11 consecutive Spartan awards in its 11 years of existence,” Laatsch said.

In connection with the South & West Washtenaw Consortium (SWWC), which provides Career & Technical Education at Saline High School, the broadcast is described in part as having students learning “the latest broadcasting technology and techniques as they produce a weekly sports show called Hornet Nation.  Students will work hand-in-hand with the athletic department to produce an ESPN-style news show for the school as well as many other special projects throughout the year.”

The MIPA was founded in 1921 and housed in the Michigan State University School of Journalism, the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association is a nonprofit organization composed of scholastic journalism teachers and publications advisers and their students. MIPA is committed to promoting and recognizing excellence in scholastic journalism at all levels through education, training and support of student journalists and their advisers.

MIPA launched its Hall of Fame to recognize student media with a tradition of excellence. To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, a student media outlet must accumulate nine Spartans in a 10-year span. Spartan Awards must be from the same publishing platform.

Photo of the Awardees of Hornet Nation. Courtesy of Saline Area Schools

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

