Saline’s LaFleur, Furlong Earn D1 All-State Wrestling Honors

It was a big weekend for Saline wrestling with Hornet’s Brice LaFleur and Isaac Furlong earning D1 all-state honors at the state wrestling finals at Ford Field.

LaFleur finished state runner-up at 113-pounds.

It was the second time the junior has finished second and the third straight time earning all-state honors.

LaFleur cruised through his first three matches with a pin, major decision, and an 8-2 win to reach the finals.

He ran into the number-one ranked wrestler from Rockford in the finals and came up short to finish second and finish the season with a 47-3 record.

Furlong battled back after dropping his first match at 285.

He remained alive with a pin in the consolation round and picked up the second win he needed with a pin in the “blood round” to guarantee him all-state honors.

Furlong dropped his next two matches to finish eighth and ended his season with a 41-12 overall record.

Noah Barnett came up just short of the medal stand with a 1-2 record at 175.

Barnett dropped his first match but bounced back with a second period pin to stay alive. He then dropped his match in the “blood round” to end his season with a 36-4 record.

Photos by Dawn McCann