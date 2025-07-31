Saline’s New Superintendent is getting to know the Community

Saline Area Schools new Superintendent Rachel Kowalski is excited to be in Saline. Since coming on board earlier this summer, Kowalski has been spending a lot of time getting to know the school district community.

In Kowalski’s first Superintendent Community Message sent out on July 2 she said, “With deep gratitude and enthusiasm, I want to extend my appreciation to the many members of our community who have offered such a warm welcome as your new superintendent. The inspiring conversations, generous spirit, and, most importantly, the trust placed in me on behalf of your children have been profoundly moving. It is an honor to serve and a privilege to join in the shared commitment to the success and well-being of every student. I am grateful to both the Board of Education for their dedication to strong leadership and to Dr. Laatsch, who supported a seamless transition.”

In that message the new Superintendent talked about engaging with the community and getting to know Saline. She said she noticed there was a collective pride wherever she went.

“Each experience affirmed the dedication, talent, and heart of this community. I’m excited to continue experiencing what makes Saline so special as a new resident,” Kowalski said. “My role is to elevate, empower, and work collaboratively with others to help remove barriers so that every student and staff member can thrive, while serving a community deeply invested in the success of its children. In the coming weeks, I look forward to meeting more of you and learning more about your hopes and experiences. Together, we will honor what is working and create the conditions for meaningful growth with shared vision, strong systems, and hearts centered on all students.”

Over the next few weeks or so Kowalski wants to do more of this; getting to know Saline. There are “Meet the Superintendent: Conversations in the Community” planned for:

Salty Summer Sounds , Thursday, July 31 (at W. Henry St. starting at 7 p.m.)

, Thursday, July 31 (at W. Henry St. starting at 7 p.m.) Saline Summerfest, Saturday, August 9 (at Henne Field starting at 9 a.m.)

Saturday, August 9 (at Henne Field starting at 9 a.m.) Saline Community Fair, Wednesday, August 27

Wednesday, August 27 Saline Farmers Market, Saturday, September 6

She said of the conversations, “In my ongoing efforts to meet students, families, and community members, I will be attending several community events this summer and fall. Please stop by the Saline Area Schools table, introduce yourself, and score some Hornet swag!”

Photo of Saline Superintendent Rachel Kowalski with her predecessor Dr. Stephen Laatsch, courtesy of Saline Area Schools