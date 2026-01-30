Saline’s Prayer Shawl Ministry Wraps Community Members in Care

Prayer Shawl Ministry allows us to wrap people who are hurting in God’s love. These handmade gifts offer both physical warmth and spiritual soothing. Every time that I have presented a shawl or lap blanket to someone, it has been met with grateful tears that someone cared enough to make it, to pray over it, and gift it to them. – Pastor Amy Triebwasser, Saline First United Methodist Church

Prayer Shawls Embrace the Recipient

Prayer Shawl Ministry at Saline’s First United Methodist Church (FUMC) dates back to the Fall of 2005 and is made up of knitters and crocheters who make shawls, baby blankets, afghans, and lapghans that are then given to someone in need. And this month, they reached 500 donations.

Each item donated has a tag that is filled out and turned in, noting who is receiving the shawl or cover. Those listed who have received shawls are a friend, a new baby, an aunt, or someone recently involved in a car crash. Others listed include a grad, those in hospice, someone battling breast cancer, a person out of work, or a special needs mom.

Ministry Shawls photo by Sue Kelch IMG_3777: Ministry Shawls at the First United Methodist Church of Saline. Photo by Sue Kelch.

A Prayer in Every Stitch

Everyone who knits or crochets loves to talk about when they first learned the craft. Joann Ballbach, organizer of FUMC’s Prayer Shawl Ministry, started knitting at age 12. “The first thing I remember knitting was a hat for my sister. I also remember crocheting purses in high school.”

Joann became involved in the Prayer Shawl Ministry after her mother became ill and received a shawl. Joann’s mother was active throughout her life, but then, while enjoying a good retirement at the age of 79, she was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Joann remembers how her cousin “sent mom a prayer shawl. It comforted her, and that comforted me.” When Joann’s mom passed away, Joann took the prayer shawl home. “That’s what prayer shawls are for – someone who needs a prayer and a hug.”

Anne Wharton is another member of the Ministry. Anne says she “started knitting as a child, about 7 or 8 years old, when my friend’s grandma taught us how to knit. I made a garter stitch Barbie blanket about the size of a sheet of paper, and it was nice to have that basic skill. There were gaps when I didn’t knit anything, like when I was busy raising kids, but the nice thing about knitting is if you have to set it aside, you can pick up where you left off later.”

Anne enjoys the Ministry and says, “There is no better way to ensure that your shawl is covered in prayer.”

Anne Wharton Knits a Shawl photo by Sue Kelch IMG_3706: Anne Wharton Knits a Shawl. Photo by Sue Kelch

Wrap Your Loved One in Prayer

As for this author’s part, my sister taught me how to crochet over the telephone some 50 years ago. Soon after, I taught myself how to knit and have been hooked ever since.

I have always enjoyed making items for myself and for family members and now the Ministry, from baby blankets to lapghans, dog sweaters, scarves, and everything in between. Which brings me to my mom.

Her last years were spent in memory care. The last thing I made for her was a crocheted afghan with bright colors that she picked out and a starburst pattern I created. Mom would always tell everyone, “When I leave, I’m going to take this beautiful afghan my daughter made for me.”

When she passed away, I brought the afghan home. It reminds me how I covered my mother with love.

Sue Kelch’s mom, Lois, with Handmade Afghan. Photo by Sue

Saline’s First United Methodist Church Prayer Shawl Ministry meets on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 11-12 at the church.Yarn donations are accepted.

For more information, contact the church at 734.429.4730 or visit www.fumc-saline.org/event/24259654-2026-01-23-prayer-shawl-ministry-room-g/

Visit the Prayer Shawl ministry website at www.shawlministry.com

Featured Photo: Anne Wharton Knits a Shawl photo by Sue Kelch IMG_3700: Anne Wharton Knits a Shawl. Photo by Sue Kelch