Saline’s S.W.A.R.M. to Represent Michigan at Governor’s Cup in Washington, D.C.

The Saline Middle School robotics team S.W.A.R.M. (15555) will travel to Washington, D.C., this week after being selected to represent Michigan at the inaugural Governor’s Cup.

The team was chosen by Gretchen Whitmer to compete at the event, which will be held at DAR Constitution Hall. 50 teams from across the country are expected to participate.

Michigan operates an accelerated FIRST Tech Challenge program limited to middle school students, meaning S.W.A.R.M will compete against primarily high school-aged teams.

To earn the invitation, students completed an application describing how they represent Michigan through teamwork, innovation and outreach.

Their robot, nicknamed “Chiquita” for its bright yellow 3D-printed components, features an auto-aiming hood and double-sided intake system. Sixth-grader Lincoln, described by teammates as the “chief of 3D printing,” helped manufacture several of the custom parts.

On the programming side, students Elijah and Kieran worked in Java to refine the robot’s performance. “Perseverance is key,” Kieran explained. “The syntax of Java was challenging, but it’s satisfying when the code finally works.”

“What we do is more than just build a robot, we build a family,” eighth-grader Caroline said.

She said team traditions include gathering for meals after competitions and spending time together while traveling.

Eighth-grader Danaya discussed how the program teaches students how to adapt under pressure.

“It teaches flexibility and teamwork,” she said.

Coach Aaron Atkinson said the team’s growth has been supported by the district’s recently opened STEAM center.

“The community invested in us,” Atkinson said. “We’re so appreciative of the support from the school district, families, and the whole community.”

S.W.A.R.M. is funded through grants and sponsorships. Local sponsors include Toyota, Medtronic, Carrigan Cafe and Maker Works. Atkinson said Maker Works has allowed students access to large-scale fabrication equipment such as CNC mills and laser cutters.

The team departs Thursday, with competition beginning Friday. Event coverage is expected to be available through The Orange Alliance Youtube.

As they prepare to compete, students said they remain focused on the core values of Gracious Professionalism and Coopertition that define the program.

Featured photo: Members of Saline Middle School’s S.W.A.R.M. robotics team (15555) pose with their robot “Chiquita” ahead of their trip to Washington, D.C., where they will represent Michigan at the Governor’s Cup. Photo by Heather Finch