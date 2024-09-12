Saline’s Sewer Evaluation Expected to Potentially Save City Millions

New Data and Verification Plans Reduce Costs and Prepare Saline for Future Growth

Photo: Saline Water Treatment Plant. Photo: City video

At the September 9, 2024, Saline City Council meeting, Erica Morgan from OHM Advisors presented the latest updates on the city’s ongoing sanitary sewer evaluation. The presentation focused on reducing peak flows, reassessing growth estimates, and planning for future infrastructure improvements. These efforts aim to ensure the city’s sanitary sewer system is prepared to handle current and future demands while minimizing costs for residents.

Key Findings and Updates

Morgan’s presentation highlighted that previous studies, specifically from 2017 and 2019, overestimated the amount of wastewater flowing through the Centralbelt Interceptor, a major part of Saline’s sewer infrastructure. Initially, it was believed that the Centralbelt was responsible for 70% of the flow to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. However, more recent data has shown that the Centralbelt accounts for only 33% of the total flow.

“There was a capital improvement project in the asset management plan that was along that central belt,” said Morgan. “[The study] eliminated the whole need for that central belt interceptor to be upsized by reducing those flows from that 70% to that 33%.” This adjustment saves the city significant capital expenses.

Further analysis revealed that the growth expected from the city and surrounding townships, such as Lodi and Saline Townships, has largely materialized since the initial 2017 study. Morgan emphasized that they no longer use estimated peak flows from projected growth. Instead, they now have real data reflecting the actual conditions in the system. This development allows the city to better assess its future needs and make informed decisions on necessary improvements without relying on outdated or speculative data.

Next Steps: Verification and Future Planning

To ensure the accuracy of these findings and support future planning, the city will undertake a comprehensive verification metering program in 2025. This program will involve installing new meters across different parts of the city’s sewer system, including the Eastbelt, Centralbelt, and Westbelt areas, to measure wastewater flows consistently. Morgan explained the goal is to measure the whole system at the same time to validate the data and make sure it reflects the real conditions on the ground.

The metering program will help identify any remaining areas where improvements are needed, particularly in high-growth areas like the Westbelt, which has seen significant development in recent years. The data collected will be used to update the city’s hydrologic and hydraulic models, informing a revised sanitary sewer master plan and any necessary capital improvement projects.

What It Means for Saline Residents

These updates allow the city to proactively manage its sewer infrastructure efficiently and cost-effectively. By avoiding unnecessary expansion projects, the city can direct resources toward other essential services and improvements.

The 2025 metering will clarify the sewer system’s capacity, ensuring that future growth does not strain existing infrastructure. Additionally, the city’s focus on preventing issues related to excess wastewater and potential overflows reflects its commitment to protecting public health and the environment.