Saline’s “Super” Weekend of Soup, Community, and Competition

While much of the country stocked up on chips and dip for the big game on TV, the

people of Saline were grabbing spoons. In this beloved local tradition, Super Bowl

weekend isn’t defined by touchdowns or halftime shows, but by ladles, bisques, and

neighbors coming together. This year, the community once again proved that whether

it’s a spirited culinary competition or a heartfelt fundraiser, soup really does feed the

soul.

The State Farm team with the Most Valuable Pot award after winning SOUPer Bowl

V. Photo by by Megan Kenyon

The festivities kicked off the Friday before the game with SOUPer Bowl V at the Saline

Area Senior Center (SASC). The energy in the room was palpable—not unlike a

stadium, though with better smells. More than 100 “spectators” sampled 24 soups

submitted by 18 local “teams,” including restaurants, churches, realtors, and senior care

facilities.

For regular attendee Cindy Sobotta, the event is about more than just lunch. “I love to

bring friends,” she said, noting she brought a new neighbor this year because “the event

is a great place to see SASC and what we have to offer.”

The competition was stiff. “Referees” Rebecca Groeb and Sarah Barth of Saline Area

Schools, along with volunteer judge Asher Davis, handed out technical awards, while

attendees voted to crown the ultimate champion: the MVP (Most Valuable Pot).

Jodi Hilberer, foundation director for Evangelical Homes of Michigan—which sponsored

the event through EHM Senior Solutions—attended as a spectator and felt the

camaraderie. “The Souper Bowl tasting brought together fun people, new friendships,

and a great mix of traditional favorites and unique soup creations,” she said. “It was a

warm, welcoming reminder of how good food can bring people together.”

That sense of connection resonated with participants as well. “We had a great time. It

was fun to participate in such a well-loved activity, meet new people, and see our

community so well-represented,” said Rev. Kimberly Secrist Ashby, designated pastor

at First Presbyterian Church of Saline. “The Senior Center does a great job of bringing

people together for sharing and fellowship.”

When the votes were tallied, Susan Rosales of State Farm claimed the MVP title with

her Beef Bourguignon. Brewed Awakenings Café earned first runner-up for its Potato

with Bacon soup, while H&R Block secured second runner-up with a Corn Chowder.

H&R Block also claimed Rookie of the Year. Other winners included Liberty Club, which

earned Halftime Showstopper for its Tomato Bisque, and Brecon Village, which took

home the Offensive Line award for heartiest soup with JT’s Tuscany Bean Soup.

Volunteers prepared take-home soup meals with bread during Soup-er Bowl

Sunday, the church’s largest fundraiser of the year. Photo by Sue Kelch

But the ladle-wielding action didn’t stop on Friday. As reported by Sue Kelch, soup

celebrations continued Sunday at Saline First United Methodist Church (FUMC). While

the Senior Center event focused on friendly competition, the church’s Annual Soup-er

Bowl Sunday centered on service.

Sponsored by the United Women in Faith (UWF), the event is the group’s largest

fundraiser of the year. This year, volunteers packaged 190 containers of soup, offering

30 varieties.

Packaged soups line the tables during Saline First United Methodist Church’s annual

Soup-er Bowl Sunday fundraiser. Photo by Sue Kelch

Mary Macaulay, a church member, emphasized inclusivity. “We want to include our

friends with special dietary needs,” she said, noting vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free

options were clearly labeled.

Proceeds support organizations including Hope Clinic, Saline Social Services, Ozone

House, and Food Gatherers. “One of our very creative members originally suggested

the idea… as a way of inviting all our exceptional cooks to participate,” Macaulay said,

adding that this year included many first-time soup makers.

“I am involved in the Soup-er Bowl fundraiser because I love to be surrounded by

wonderful people who care about making a difference,” she said.

From the competitive buzz at the Senior Center to the charitable hustle at the Methodist

Church, Saline’s “Souper” weekend showcased the best of the community. Whether it

was an award-winning beef stew or a quart of soup to go, the real winner was Saline

itself—well fed, well connected, and ready for whatever comes next.

Featured photo: Attendees sample and score soups during SOUPer Bowl V at the Saline Area Senior

Center. Photo by by Megan Kenyon