Saline’s Superintendent Receives High Marks

In the areas of government and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, and instructional leadership, Saline Area Schools Superintendent Rachel Kowalski gets an effective rating, which is the highest rating a Public Schools Superintendent in Michigan can receive in their annual evaluation.

After coming onboard on July 1 for the retiring Stephen Laatsch, Kowalski is closing out the year with a vote confidence from the school board. The school district issued an announcement about the evaluation, after the board of education’s decision on Dec. 9.

The announcement said, “After reviewing the evidence provided by Dr. Kowalski and using the detailed rubric, the board assigned “effective,” the highest possible rating, in each performance category. Performance categories determined in the rubric include: government and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, and instructional leadership.”

The Michigan Association of School Boards superintendent evaluation instrument includes three levels in the rubric: needing support, developing, and effective. The “highly effective” category was eliminated from the rubric in 2024.

“The board was pleased with the superintendent’s prompt and transparent communication with the public, and there was considerable praise for her active listening and overall communication,” Saline School Board President Michael McVey said in the announcement “The board received significant positive input from staff and noted that Dr. Kowalski has alleviated much of the uncertainty that typically accompanies a new superintendent. In addition, the board noted that the superintendent is clearly engaged with curriculum issues both within the district and beyond.”

Photo: Saline Area Schools Superintendent Rachel Kowalski is taking the bus. Photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools