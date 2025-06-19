Saline’s Third Annual Jazz in the Park

Saline’s Jazz in the Park is back – bigger and better than ever. It will take place at Mill Pond Park, July 19 2-8pm. Mary Dettling, Saline Main Street Director notes, “It has become one of Saline’s signature events, thanks in large part to Diana Morning’s leadership and the dedication of the Arts & Culture Committee. And it keeps growing every year. At Saline Main Street, we love seeing well-organized events like this that not only celebrate the arts but also give people more reasons to spend time in Saline.”

Meet Diana Morning, the main driving force behind Saline’s Jazz in the Park. Diana and her husband love jazz, and they have travelled to jazz festivals all over the globe; as far away as Italy and Greece while on cruises; to places like Toronto, Montreal, New Orleans, and the metro Detroit area.

You Put it Out in the Universe and it Magically Appears

I met with Diana, along with Saline’s own accomplished jazz musicians Paul Keller and Rick Roe to talk about Saline’s Jazz in the Park. Among other accolades, Paul was honored by the Detroit Music Awards as the 2002 Outstanding Jazz Instrumentalist; while Rick won First Place in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition in 1994.

Diana explains she got the idea of creating Jazz in the Park from her and her husband’s travels.

“My husband and I travel all over, and I said, ‘wouldn’t it be great to have this in Saline?’ I presented the idea to the Saline Arts & Culture Committee and in a matter of about three months we put it together. I had to do all the financing and while we were driving to the Montreal Jazz Festival, I just started calling people and pulled it together in four days.”

Paul emphasized the enthusiasm the whole group has for the event.

“You put it out in the universe, and it magically appears,” Paul said. “I think that’s God. With a good attitude you can work miracles.”

A Beautiful Location at Mill Pond Park

This year Saline is pleased to have the two local talents perform. This is Paul’s first appearance.

“I’m thrilled! Music has taken me around the world and afforded me incredible, unbelievable adventures,” he said. “And while it is great to have ‘success’ and travel around the globe with high visibility gigs, real success means living in your community and playing your music for people here who like to hear it.”

Rick Roe has attended Saline’s Jazz in the Park each year and watched it grow.

“I am excited to perform again with my trio,” Rick said. “This year there will be a stage in front of the pavilion. The feeling of everybody enjoying themselves and being a part of this music and fun-filled event adds to the positive all-around energy.”

“Most musicians have never played in Saline,” Diana adds, “and now they are reaching out to us asking to perform because they love the setting. And the audience loves the atmosphere. The whole family can enjoy the music, artist walk, and delicious food from the food trucks. Everyone brings their lawn chairs, and some bring umbrellas for shade. This year to ease the parking we will also offer shuttles that run from the Liberty School to Mill Pond.”

Whether it is Carnegie Hall or Saline Mill Pond – Every Stage is Sacred

Diana is thrilled to have her dream realized – bringing a diverse group of people together and providing a free world class event to Saline. Paul agreed that every performance is something to be excited for.

“You play exactly the same and with the best intent for quality whether at Carnegie Hall or Saline Mill Pond Park – you make it feel good. All are important venues for me. Every stage is sacred.”