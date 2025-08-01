Sam Angus Announces Bid for Chelsea City Council

Sam Angus has announced his candidacy for Chelsea City Council. Angus, who has been active in community service since moving to Chelsea in 2014, said his decision to run stems from a long-standing involvement in local initiatives.

Angus has a background that includes practicing law, teaching political science at the college level, and working with nonprofits. In Chelsea, his efforts have included volunteering in classrooms, coaching youth sports, organizing recreational programs, advocating for mental health resources, supporting music and arts programs, and working at the Chelsea Senior Center.

He has held leadership roles with several community groups and commissions, including the Parks and Recreation Commission, Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation, the Community Center Task Force, the Community Education and Recreation Collaborative, key stakeholder meetings, the Chelsea Aquatic Center Commission, and Chelsea Music Boosters.

“Sam is an excellent listener,” says Kristina Martin, President of Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation. “He thoughtfully considers all aspects of an issue, skillfully synthesizes information, and consistently works toward practical, well-reasoned solutions.”

Sharon Castle adds, “Working alongside Sam on Chelsea’s Parks and Recreation Commission, I have seen, firsthand, his quiet and thoughtful leadership in action.”

“I love Chelsea,” says Angus. “It is the hometown we chose for our children, and it has so much to offer to longtime residents and newcomers alike. I’ve been fortunate to work with so many dedicated people with diverse perspectives and a shared love of Chelsea. I will bring the lessons learned from those collaborative efforts to the City Council.”

A campaign kickoff is scheduled for August 9 at TimberTown. It begins with a community run at 8 a.m., followed by donuts, coffee, and conversation at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

More information about Angus’s campaign is available at www.samangusforchelsea.com.

Photo courtesy of Sam Angus