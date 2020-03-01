Advertisement





Sandra M. Shapiro

The eldest daughter of Archimede and Alma “Pat” (Logan) Marni, sister of Andrea L. Marni (deceased), and dear wife of Stanley Shapiro died February 21 at Towsley Village in the Chelsea Retirement Community. She was 84 years old; the cause of death was complications of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

She was a devoted friend of all animals, especially dogs, cats, and birds. And she was a lover of the natural world as well, flowers and trees in particular. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Cincinnati, she went on to collect M.A.s at Indiana University, the University of California, Berkeley, and Eastern Michigan. For some half dozen years she was a historic preservationist at the Ohio Historical Society.

She will be sorely missed by her husband.

Donations may be made to any of the following: Humane Society of Huron Valley, Planned Parenthood, Environmental Defense Fund or Doctors Without Borders.

A gathering in her honor will be held at her home in the near future.

Arrangements entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel.