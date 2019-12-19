Advertisement





It’s every child’s dream come true; their family is getting a furry friend for Christmas! The Humane Society of Huron Valley is partnering with Santa to make this happen in Washtenaw County.

Any pet adopted from the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) December 22-24 is eligible for free Christmas morning delivery within a 20-mile radius of the shelter. Santa and volunteer elves will be doing the deliveries.

HSHV hopes to use this service to encourage rescuing from a shelter instead of other ways of acquiring a pet, and aims to get as many homeless animals placed into loving homes before the holidays.

You can expect to see more than the typical number of animals available in the shelter; this week, HSHV’s Love Train<http://www.hshv.org/lovetrain> will be transporting dozens of homeless dogs and puppies from places challenged to find adopters to HSHV, which has a high adoption rate.

“Our goal is to ensure happy families, for both people and animals. HSHV counsels adopters on animal care and helps match people with pets fitting their family and lifestyle. All adopters must assume care for the adopted animal, and have the time available and necessary for the transition into the home-which is an especially important consideration during the bustle of the holidays,” says HSHV’s adoptions manager Alison Balow.

“Unlike a toy, a pet cannot be placed in a box while everyone heads to grandma’s house!” reminds Balow.

To ensure animals’ shelter stay is as short as possible, HSHV will begin this year’s Christmas delivery program/putting pets on hold starting Sunday, December 22.

People interested in adoption can view available pets on HSHV’s website<http://www.hshv.org/adopt> and on HSHV’s Facebook page<https://www.facebook.com/humanesocietyhuronvalley/>, and can visit in person:

Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Road, Ann Arbor, 734-662-5585

Holiday adoption hours:

Sunday, December 22 – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, December 23 – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 24 – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.