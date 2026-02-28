Savannah Bee Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard Recall Alert

Savannah Bee Company has issued a nationwide recall of its Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard due to undeclared wheat and soy, posing a risk to those with allergies. This recall, announced on February 27, 2026, is crucial for consumer safety as undeclared allergens can lead to severe or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The affected product is the 16-ounce Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard, marked with lot number B1L1360525 and a best-before date of May 16, 2027. It was distributed from July 30, 2025, to February 26, 2026, and sold in clear glass bottles with an orange label.

The recall was triggered after a customer discovered that the Honey BBQ Sauce – Sweet was mistakenly labeled as Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard, missing crucial allergen information. Although no illnesses have been reported, consumers are advised to dispose of the product immediately. Those who purchased the sauce can contact Savannah Bee Company for a full refund at 800-955-5080, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM EST.

This recall is conducted in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration, ensuring consumer safety. Consumers should check their pantries and take necessary action if they have purchased this product.











