Save the Date for the Hometown Show starring the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic

Known for their high-energy performances, combining music and dance from folk, bluegrass and Celtic traditions, the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic is coming back with a great Hometown Show.

In an announcement to the community, the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic said it’s excited for upcoming 31st Annual Hometown Show on Saturday, March 8 at Saline High School.

The group is described as one of America’s premier youth fiddling show bands. Formed by musicians, all from SHS, the band brings with it spirited vocals and Appalachian step dancing combined with the instrumentals to create an unforgettable live performance.

The Hometown Show plans to be another high energy performance that’s great for the whole family. As its webpage said, the group presents “an energetic and polished show that features a diverse range of music from American folk, fiddle, bluegrass, jazz, western swing, and Celtic traditions.”

One past audience member, a Jane L. from the Farmington Hills performance, described their show this way, “What a treat!!! Could not keep my feet from tapping…amazing talented young people!!! Everyone left that room smiling…and happy with that fabulous music in their ears.”

The group travels all over Michigan and across the country, but they said the “Annual Hometown Show is the highlight every year and a favorite of the student musicians.”

This year’s show will also feature performances from the Saline Middle School Fiddle Club and the Saline High School Drumline.

The show is set for 6:30 p.m. March 8, at the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center, Saline High School, 1300 Campus Parkway in Saline.

Tickets are general admission, and can be purchased online or at the door: $15 for adults and $10 for students. (Children 10 and under get in free.)

Click here to purchase tickets in advance: Saline Fiddlers 2025 Hometown Show by Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic | BetterWorld

Visit Salinefiddlers.com for more information.

Photos courtesy of the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic