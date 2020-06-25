Advertisement

from WCSO

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted its report for May 2020 to Dexter City Council at its June 22, 2020, meeting.

During the month of May, there were 118 calls for service. Deputies began conducting more traffic enforcement towards the end of the month.

During this time 36 traffic stops were made resulting in 4 citations.

Noteworthy events in Dexter City during last month include:

On May 5, 2020 Deputies were dispatched to contact a caller (resident of Dexter City), who stated he was the victim of a credit card fraud. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim had his credit card hacked, and the suspect had made two charges on it from Miami, FL. The victim had his card deactivated after learning of the charges. The victim lost a total of about $26.00. He is currently in the process of attempting to get his money returned by his bank. There are currently no suspect leads.

On May 20, 2020, a resident in Dexter City contacted the WCSO in regard to a potential scam email where the suspect had emailed the citizen stating he had hacked into his email/computer and had taken video recordings of him doing inappropriate things. Further, the suspect stated he would share these videos with his friends and family unless the citizen provided him with $2,000 USD in bitcoin. Upon further investigation with our computer forensics Detective, it was determined that this was a common scam, and had occurred numerous times over the past ten days throughout multiple jurisdictions. There are currently no suspect leads.

On May 25, 2020, Deputies responded to the 400 block of Baker Crossing for a report of a death investigation. Throughout the investigation, it was determined that the deceased was a cancer patient and was about to be placed on hospice. Nothing of suspicion was found at the scene.