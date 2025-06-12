Scio Flyers’ STEM Evolution: Transforming Model Aviation into Hands-On Learning

Introduction: A Club Rooted in Model Aviation & Mentorship

Since its founding in 1988, Scio Flyers has fostered a learning environment centered around model aviation. As a club built on mentorship and shared knowledge, it has always played a role in expanding STEM education opportunities for residents of Scio Township and the surrounding community.

Rather than focusing on formal training, the club thrived as a place where aviation enthusiasts helped one another develop their skills, refine aircraft, and enjoy the hobby together. Through hands-on mentorship and shared learning, members supported each other in mastering the technical aspects of model aviation—from fine-tuning aircraft builds to troubleshooting flight challenges.

Although officially a “social” club, Scio Flyers has always been deeply committed to fostering an environment where learning is a natural part of participation. Workshops, flight demonstrations, and casual mentorship formed the foundation of its activities, providing members with hands-on opportunities to develop their aviation skills. When the opportunity arose to introduce UAS4STEM, the club saw a chance to expand its mission—transitioning from a hobby-focused group to one that actively nurtures the next generation of aviation enthusiasts through structured STEM education.

The Catalyst: UAS4STEM’s Impact

In November 2024, Scio Flyers officially launched its UAS4STEM program, marking a significant milestone in the club’s evolution. Sponsored by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), this initiative provides students with hands-on training in drone engineering, programming, and flight operations, preparing them for real-world STEM applications.

This structured approach not only introduced students to technical skills but also fostered teamwork and problem-solving in a dynamic, competitive environment. As mentor Bob Foran observed:

“Watching a group of young men and women who had never worked together before become a cohesive team—solving problems, learning new skills such as soldering and programming—was a joy. The competitive element added excitement while reinforcing real-world applications of science, technology, and engineering.” — Bob Foran, UAS4STEM Mentor

By April 2025, the team competed in the UAS4STEM Drone Engineering Challenge, demonstrating technical precision, collaboration, and dedication. Judges praised their safety-first approach, highlighting rigorous system testing and well-structured go/no-go procedures. The team’s thorough safety checklist reflected operational discipline, ensuring smooth execution during flight operations.

This milestone solidified Scio Flyers’ transformation into a structured STEM learning environment, expanding opportunities for students in Scio Township and beyond. Parents quickly recognized the value of the program, as reflected in Christina Kivela’s words:

“Nick had never before had the opportunity to be part of a group of students that share a similar passion for drones and r/c aircraft. He learned how to solder, program, troubleshoot, and a ton about the physics of flight and battery-operated drones.” — Christina Kivela, Parent of UAS4STEM Student

Through hands-on learning, mentorship, and competition, students honed their technical skills and deepened their understanding of STEM principles. As team member Owen Carr shared:

“I’ve learned valuable problem-solving skills through the challenges we faced in designing and building our drone.” — Owen Carr, UAS4STEM Student

With students gaining real-world experience, Scio Flyers has established itself as a valuable resource for STEM education, ensuring access to practical applications of science and technology while reinforcing critical thinking and collaboration.

The Transformation: A New Mission

With its renewed focus, Scio Flyers formally embraced a mission centered on engaging students, strengthening mentorship, and providing accessible STEM education programs to the local community. In pursuit of this commitment, the club obtained 501(c)(3) non-profit status in December 2024, officially establishing itself as an educational organization. This milestone has significantly enhanced its ability to expand outreach and secure funding for STEM initiatives.

Students not only learned how to build and fly drones but also how to approach challenges with analytical thinking, collaboration, and confidence. Through hands-on experiences, they developed problem-solving skills that extend beyond aviation, reinforcing their understanding of STEM principles in meaningful ways.

Parents and mentors witnessed firsthand the program’s profound impact on young minds, further solidifying the importance of STEM education within the community. As Benjamin Mobius, a UAS4STEM student, described:

“Kids get together with experienced mentors to learn about the science of flight, solder controller circuits, assemble the drone, and program it to fly autonomously.” — Benjamin Mobius, a UAS4STEM Student

Through these efforts, Scio Flyers has proudly contributed to the expansion of STEM education opportunities in Scio Township and beyond, ensuring that students have access to valuable, hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for future success.

Future Vision: Strengthening STEM Outreach

As Scio Flyers enters its second year as a UAS4STEM team, the club is building on lessons learned from its inaugural season—refining mission execution strategies, flight setup protocols, and post-flight analysis to enhance performance. The experience gained from the 2025 competition has provided valuable insights, helping the team improve coordination, decision-making, and technical precision.

Building on this momentum, Scio Flyers is expanding outreach efforts, forging new partnerships with local schools and STEM organizations, and creating additional training opportunities for students. With its 501(c)(3) status, the club is positioned to broaden educational initiatives and establish lasting collaborations that enhance hands-on STEM learning.

Looking ahead, Scio Flyers sees model aviation and drone technology as gateways to STEM engagement, empowering students with technical skills, confidence, and real-world problem-solving abilities. As the program evolves, it is transforming from a recreational club into a thriving hub for mentorship, education, and hands-on aviation innovation.

Mentors like Ken Jablonski have played a crucial role in shaping the team’s journey, ensuring that students not only grasp STEM principles but also gain the confidence to apply them in real-world challenges.

“It has been my honor and pleasure to assist this team in the process of applying the STEM principles with positive results. I look forward to next September and enhancing their skill set.” — Ken Jablonski, UAS4STEM Mentor

Conclusion: Supporting STEM Education Through Model Aviation

Scio Flyers are proud to continue offering STEM education opportunities for residents of Scio Township and the surrounding community. Through model aviation and mentorship, the club provides a welcoming space for students to learn, build, and grow.

While many organizations contribute to STEM learning in the area, Scio Flyers remains committed to its unique approach—using model aviation as a platform for engagement and skill-building. By fostering curiosity, teamwork, and hands-on education, the club ensures that students will continue to discover, innovate, and thrive in STEM-related fields.

Team Contact Information:

Website: www.scioflyers.com

Team Email: scioflyers@gmail.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/scioflyers

Main Contacts:

Mentor Name: James L. Hartwell

Title: Team Manager

Email: hartwelljl@comcast.net

Phone: 734-408-1392