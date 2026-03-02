Scio Sees Rise in Crashes, Vehicle Thefts in January 2026

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported 621 calls for service in January 2026 for the Dexter contract area, a slight 0.3% increase over the 619 calls reported during the same period in 2025.

Traffic Crashes Jump Nearly 49%

Traffic crashes rose significantly in January, with 64 crashes reported compared to 43 in January 2025, an increase of 48.8% from last year.

Traffic stops declined 11.7%, dropping from 77 last year. Deputies issued 20 citations.

Of the 20 citations issued, violations included registration and plate offenses (3), no proof of insurance (2), speeding-related offenses, stop sign and traffic control violations, and other moving violations.

Property Crimes Increase

Larcenies more than doubled year-over-year, increasing from three incidents in January 2025 to seven in January 2026. Five of those incidents involved thefts from motor vehicles. Three vehicle thefts were also reported.

Fraud Reports Mixed

Fraud-related offenses in the Dexter contract area showed mixed trends in January 2026 compared to the same month last year.

Two incidents of credit card/ATM fraud were reported, and two false pretense/swindle/confidence games. Identity theft reports dropped from two incidents in January 2025 to one this year. Forgery/counterfeiting fell from two incidents last year to one this year, while bad check fraud increased from two to three.

Assaults, Animal Complaints Decline

Assaultive crimes decreased from four to two this year.

Animal complaints also dropped from 20 to 11 incidents.