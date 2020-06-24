Advertisement

| 90 sec read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

Earlier this year it looked like Scio Township was on track to find the replacement for the recently retired township manager Bryce Kelley, but that’s changed.

It was in mid-January when by a 5-2 vote the Scio Township Board approved giving a conditional offer of employment to Lynne Ladner, who is the city manager in Hart, Michigan.

As part of the conditional offer, contract negotiations were entered into by Scio and Ladner.

Advertisement

However, this did not work out. Scio Township Supervisor Jack Knowles said they were not able to reach amicable contract terms.

Knowles said since those negotiations went south, he asked the township’s search consultant for some of the resumes that did not make the final cut during the search this past year and winter. He said he reviewed those and chose a few that he thought looked like possibilities. In addition, he said received a couple of resumes through “word of mouth.”

He said he then distributed those five resumes to the Township Board to see if there was any interest in any of that group. There was no consensus on any one person, he said.

Going forward, there is now the upcoming elections in August and November to consider and the potential of having a different looking township board. There are three current board members, including Knowles, who are not seeking re-election while all seven of the board seats are up for a vote.



Knowles said he believes there is case law on certain township positions, “and how newly elected Boards do not have to honor contracts from previous Boards.”

He said the township attorney is checking into that for the board.

“I would not want to bring someone on board and have the next / new Board get rid of that person after the November election,” Knowles said.

So as of now, it’s a stay tuned situation for township residents interested in seeing who will be the next person to manage the day to day operations at township hall.