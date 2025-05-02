Scio Township Addressing Dirt Roads in Road Agreement

Looking ahead to improving some roads, Scio Township has inked an agreement with the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) for a list of projects to do in the upcoming construction season.

At its April 22 meeting, the Scio Township Board approved an agreement for its share of the costs at an estimated total amount of $321,047.The WCRC’s matching funds will be $133,253.

The projects selected will look to improve some of the dirt roads in the township.

The big cost project will be Liberty Road, from Stags Leap Lane to Parker Road. Estimated to cost $234,000, the project will include drainage improvements, forestry work, shaping the existing surface and application of six inches or 8,800 tons of limestone along with dust control and project restoration work.

Railroad Street, from E. Delhi Road to W. Delhi Road, will also see this type of work except at less cost at $41,000 and limestone at 1,200 tons.

Other roads to see this type of work are East Pineview Drive, from Huron River Drive to West Pineview Drive ($24,000); West Pineview ($20,000); Lakeview Drive from Liberty to the end of road ($39,000) and Parkridge Drive, from 1,578 feet east of Wagner to 800 feet north of Laurentide Drive ($96,000).