by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Township is currently planning its budget for the next fiscal year and there are many important things to consider going forward, including what to do about the fire station.

With a number of issues facing it, the Scio Township Board will have to make some decisions to ensure township firefighters have a station to call home that is safe and comfortable.

The township board reviewed a number of funds at its Feb.25 meeting, including the Fire SAD.

This past November election, township voters approved increasing the fire protection special assessment levy from 0.9 mills to 1.35 mills on the taxable value of all real property for the purpose of providing funds for fire protection vehicles, buildings, equipment, wages and services in Scio Township.

Jon Ichesco, Scio’s director of fire services, went before the board to talk about the needs at the fire station. He said the station has issues, including among other things a leaky roof, structural problems, outdated locker room/shower facilities, which need attention.

One recent improvement done at the station was getting a modern phone system connected.

The question now before the board is how to move forward in the new budget year, either do needed renovations or should they build a new one.

The fire station is also a substation for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

Township supervisor Jack Knowles said renovations to the building might be the best route because of costs. He said renovations to address the issues are estimated to cost anywhere from $2.5 million to $3 million while a whole new build could cost up to $5 million.

Knowles said the building is almost 35 years old and was originally built for a part-time, paid-on-call department.

However, that’s changed.

Now the department has nine full-time firefighters and a full-time chief. The station is the home away from home for several firefighters each day, who sleep and eat there when they are not doing things like training or being dispatched to an emergency call.

Knowles said there are serious issues at the station that need attention. Township clerk Jessica Flintoft agreed and called some of the renovations urgent.

The township board will again look at the budget plan next month. It’s expected to be adopted at the March 24 board meeting.