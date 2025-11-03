November 03, 2025

Scio Township Firefighters have a New Contract

Lonnie Huhman

After a months-long negotiation process, the Scio Township Firefighters Union (IAFF Local 4891) has a new contract with Scio Township. The township board ratified the contract at a special meeting on October 31.

The contract is a three-year extension that will see the group getting pay raises. Here’s a look at the newly agreed upon wages:

In a statement on the contract, the Board of Trustees said it “thanks the Scio Township Firefighters Union for their dedication to public service.” 

On its Facebook page, the Scio Township Firefighters Union 4891 said on Nov. 1:

“After 183 days without a contract, we’re proud to announce that a new agreement was ratified yesterday. This marks the end of a long and determined process that showcased the unity and professionalism of our members.

We want to extend our sincere thanks to Scio Township for their collaboration and willingness to work toward a fair and balanced agreement. Most importantly, thank you to all of our members for your patience, solidarity, and commitment throughout these negotiations. Together, we’ve proven once again that unity is our strength.”

The township webpage describes the fire department staff this way: “As of January 2025, the Scio Township Fire Department has fifteen full-time staff, consisting of twelve full-time shift personnel, one assistant chief/fire marshal, and one fire chief, two on-call, part-time firefighters, and one full-time administrative assistant. The twelve full time shift personnel are represented by IAFF Local 4891 and have a collectively bargained contract. 

Currently, the majority of the time there are four firefighters present in the firehouse to respond to emergencies, with paid on-call firefighters utilized to fill open shifts.”

