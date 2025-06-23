Scio Township has Questions about the City of Dexter’s Master Plan

Scio Township has some concerns with the City of Dexter’s proposed amendments to its Master Plan, specifically areas that could impact the township.

Both the Scio Township Planning Commission and Board of Trustees are in agreement that they have issues with some of the proposed changes Dexter wants to make it to its Master Plan. Because of this they’ve sent a response letter back to Dexter voicing their concerns.

The Scio Township Board approved sending this letter at their June 10 meeting. For some background on this issue, township planning consultant Laura Kreps said in her report to the board:

“The City of Dexter has proposed amendments to their Master Plan. In accordance with the Michigan Planning Enabling Act (PA 33 of 2008 as amended), all adjacent municipalities, utilities, railroads, and county and regional agencies have 42 days to comment on the proposed Master Plan amendment being considered for adoption. All responses are due to the City on or before June 16, 2025.

After review of the proposed Master Plan amendments, the following response letter has been drafted. Feedback on the draft letter has also been requested by the Planning Commission, and the letter will be discussed as part of their meeting being held on June 9, 2025.

Comments on the City’s Master Plan amendments are specific to the Section entitled Planning for Properties Outside of the Current City Limits.”

Here is the township letter to the City of Dexter:

“The Scio Township Board of Trustees and Planning Commission provide the following written comments to the Dexter City Council and Planning Commission regarding the City of Dexter Master Plan update – DRAFT May 2, 2025. The Township’s comments are directed specifically to the section entitled Planning for Properties Outside of the Current City Limits (Pages 55-57).

Foremost, it is noted this section of the Master Plan amendment has not been coordinated with a map of potential areas outside of the current City limits that may be planned for municipal service expansion and annexation. Typically, a “growth service district” or “urban service district” map would demonstrate specific areas or properties associated with potential municipal services expansion. We encourage the City Council and Planning Commission to develop and add this type of map to the proposed master plan amendment for clarity and understanding of areas under consideration.

The complete removal of item 1 in the Planning for Properties Outside of the Current City Limits section is disappointing. Currently, that subsection states, “The City of Dexter is willing to work with surrounding communities in developing appropriate agreements that may include the extension of municipal sewer and water services. These agreements must be beneficial to the economic development of the City of Dexter and bring new tax base. Ideally, agreements would benefit the economic development of the surrounding community.”

Under item 3 of that same section, the revision states that “annexation is preferred”. Is it the intention of the City to circumvent the adjoining Municipalities and only work with them as a last resort? Scio Township has enjoyed a long history of collaboration with the City and would like that to continue. The Township believes that collaboration and cooperation between neighboring communities is beneficial to everyone. Additional modifications in this section include changing the statement, “mutual consent between the City of Dexter and adjacent Townships” to “mutual consent between the City of Dexter and adjacent landowners” and lack of coordination and collaboration between the adjacent Townships is also concerning.

As you are aware, Scio Township borders the City to the east, west and south along Dexter-Chelsea, Baker, Dexter Ann Arbor and Joy Roads which are categorized as either minor arterial or major collector roads. With the exception of existing developed parcels along Dexter-Chelsea Road (designated Office/Industrial), areas surrounding the city boundary within the Township are planned for Recreation/Conservation; Open Space, Agriculture and Rural Residential; and Low Density Residential.

Expansion of municipal services within these areas would not align with the Township’s master plan. Of particular concern are areas designated as Recreation-Conservation associated with the Huron River and Mill Creek and other natural areas bordering the City containing sensitive natural features such as floodplains, wetlands and woodlands.

Prior to further consideration of the proposed Master Plan amendment, Scio Township respectfully requests further discussion on the City’s position of planning development of properties outside of the current City limits with appropriate City leadership.”