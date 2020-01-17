Advertisement





Scio Township resident Jane Vogel, (standing and who is the chair of the township’s Transportation Alternatives Planning Committee) talks about a map put together, in part, to demonstrate what Scio currently has and potentially could have as far as a parks/pathways system.

| 5 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The overall sentiment from Scio Township’s public hearing on a proposed parks and pathways millage was one of support, but also one with some questions.

A public hearing was held during the Jan. 14 Scio Township Board meeting. This gave township residents a chance to voice their views before the proposal is considered for a vote by the township board to potentially place it on an upcoming ballot.

The township board will most likely vote on the ballot language proposal at its Jan. 28 meeting.

The proposal wants the township board to consider putting a ballot question to the voters during a special election on May 5.

Hermann Weiss is one resident who spoke during the public hearing in favor of the proposal. He said he was encouraged to see the proposal put forth and noted pathways, parks and nature areas are great quality life issues, but the need for a better non-motorized system is also about safety. He said areas, such as the Parkland Plaza neighborhood where he is, could use more connecting paths because the roads are seeing more traffic and potential danger for non-motorized users.

Weiss said the millage could provide a solution to urgent safety issues.

Bob Bailey, another resident who spoke, said he also supports a pathways proposal, but he wondered about the special election date in May and the possibility it might draw a low voter turnout.

Fellow resident Bob Hyde agreed with the question of a voting date and said this is an important township question that could be decided by a minimal amount of residents.

Another question/concern was put forth by resident Ross Richardson, who agreed a parks/pathways plan is wonderful concept, but he wondered about what happens when the millage’s lifespan is over in 10 years, how will such things as maintenance costs be paid for?

Resident Sandra McIntyre said she was also in support. She said that she and others already enjoy many of the great nature/park areas in the township, but noted some of these areas do need some improvements with things like parking and signage. She said a millage could have a positive impact in the near future and for generations of residents to come.

Resident Jillian Kerry said she’s not against a millage, but her big concern is the amount/time of the millage. She suggested maybe it could be for five years, or 10 years like proposed, but at a smaller rate. She also noted the township already has some funding for some of these types of improvements.

Rick Boyd, who is a recent addition to the township, said he’s really attracted to this idea. He cited various places he’s lived/been to and how parks/pathways helped make communities great. He said the millage could help make Scio an even more desirable and livable place that excites residents and attracts new ones.

At the start of the public hearing a presentation, similar to the one given last month when the proposal was formally introduced, was made by township residents Jane Vogel, who is chair of the Transportation Alternatives Planning (TAP) Committee, Will Hathaway, chair of the Parks Advisory Board (PAB) and Alec Jerome, chair of both the Land Preservation Commission (LPC) and Planning Commission.

The presentation had them giving a history and background relating to how the proposal came about and why. They summed up the proposal in a handout given at the meeting and in a township newsletter.

“It is our turn now. Scio residents have consistently shown strong support for open space, nature preserves, parks and pathways. The leaders of the LPC, PAB, and TAP are working closely together to make this dream of a township-wide network of pathways and nature trails a reality. Implementing and constructing these initiatives will require further support from the citizens of Scio. A new parks and pathways millage will be necessary to generate additional funds for park and pathway development and maintenance over time…”

Vogel told the residents at the public hearing they appreciated hearing the input/feedback. She said the hearing was one step in a process that they hope will continue. She said they envision a detailed plan being put in place by the township board through a robust community input process and support.

In their newsletter piece, Vogel, Hathaway and Jerome said a possible first priority of a millage could be the completion of the Zeeb Road Pathway to connect with the Border-to-Border Trail.

The proposed millage language reads:

“Shall an increase in tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963 on all taxable real and tangible personal property in the Township of Scio, Washtenaw County, be enacted in an amount not to exceed .95 mills ($.95 on each $1,000.00 of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years, 2020 to 2029 inclusive, for the purpose of funding the capacity to acquire, develop, and maintain nature preserves, parks, trails, recreational opportunities, including a network of non-motorized pathways?

This proposal would continue to enable the Township to take advantage of matching funds and other support from Washtenaw County, the State of Michigan, nonprofits, and other partners. Administrative costs of all of the above activities shall not exceed 15% of the annually estimated revenue. Within 90 days of passage, the Board of Trustees shall enact any necessary legislation to implement appropriate administrative oversight of these activities.

The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect if this millage is approved and levied by the Township in the 2020 calendar year is approximately $1,220,000. A portion of the revenue collected will be required to be distributed to the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority and such other or fewer local units of government as the Township Board determines appropriate.”

The township board now has the opportunity to adjust the wording of the millage proposal, accept as is or reject it. The board will take a deeper look into it at its Jan. 28 meeting.