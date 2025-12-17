Scio Township is Planning to Preserve Land near the Polo Fields

Scio Township is moving forward with purchasing a plot of land off of Zeeb Road that was originally planned to be a development for townhomes. Coming out of a court case involving the developer and township, Scio will now be preserving the five acres of land that had its previous plan denied.

The township board at its Nov. 25 meeting voted to purchase the property to establish a Township Preserve. The approved board resolution said the township intends to hold and preserve this five-acre parcel in perpetuity and allow it to be made available for passive use by the public.

The fiscal impact for the township will be $1,500,000, which will be split between the Tree Fund, Open Space Fund, and General Fund.

The township report from the Nov. 25 meeting said the five acre property has a mixture of mature and scrub trees.

“This is the ‘Arbres Grove’ property that was proposed for development by Innovant Group, LLC,” the township report said. “The Township Board denied the development and Innovant appealed the denial to the Circuit Court. The Township participated in facilitation and ultimately entered into a Consent Judgment which includes Scio Township purchasing the property for perpetual preservation. The Township is planning to close on this purchase in December.”

It was back in September 2024, when the Scio Township Board denied the final site plan for the development called Arbres Grove. The plan wanted to construct a 35-unit townhome development on a parcel off Zeeb, located between Park Road and Polo Fields.

When the plan was denied, the board’s decision, supported by four board members, said the plan failed to meet the criteria that the site planning and designs of specific improvements will accomplish, the preservation and protection of existing natural resources and features such as lakes, ponds, streams, wetlands, floodplains, steep slopes, groundwater, trees, and wooded areas, including associated shrubs, small trees and ground cover.

The resolution cited a report from the township planner that said the parcel in question has a significant number of natural features, including trees and wetlands.

“The Arbres Grove development proposal requests permission to clear cut the portion of the site dedicated for construction, cutting down approximately 471 trees, including 33 landmark trees,” the township resolution from September 2024 stated. “The wetlands would also be impacted.”

Photo 1: Here’s a look at part of the land that will be part of the new township preserve. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

Photo 2: The site plan map when the land was presented for development. Image courtesy of Scio Township