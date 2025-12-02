Scio Township is taking a Look at the Wagner/Dexter-Ann Arbor Intersection

Scio Township wants to study the possibility of putting in some pedestrian safety improvements at the Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and North Wagner Road intersection.

To get this started, the township board has moved forward with a $25,000 contract with OHM Advisors. The contract was approved at the board’s last meeting in November. This is for a Dexter Ann Arbor Road & Wagner Road Pedestrian Safety Study.

In his report to the board, township treasurer Ryan Yaple said Scio Township “adopted the 2026 to 2031 Capital Improvements Plan on January 14th 2025. Project RD-03 Preliminary engineering review of sidewalk/bus stop improvements at Dexter-AA/Wagner Road was included in the Capital Improvement Plan for FY 25-26. Additionally, funds were budgeted for this project in the adopted budget.”

OHM put forth the approved proposal for professional services to conduct a pedestrian safety study for the Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and North Wagner Road intersection.

“These primary thoroughfares in the Township do not currently have pedestrian facilities and the Township has requested that OHM review the area for the feasibility of sidewalks and other pedestrian features from the standpoint of safety,” OHM said in its proposal.

OHM said the proposal was prepared based on their understanding that the township wants to improve pedestrian accessibility and ensure pedestrian safety.

OHM said their study would offer a better understanding of the existing conditions as well as outline safety concerns and potential improvements for pedestrian accessibility. They said the study would also allow them to respond to concerns mentioned by the wagnerwalks.org group (Wagner Walks) and outline the recent correspondence on the matter.

Wagner Walks is a group of residents and neighbors in the area of the intersection who have expressed concerns about this location and would like to see some changes made.

Here is the vision of the group, courtesy of its webpage:

“We are encouraging the Scio Township Board of Trustee’s to review options to improve the pedestrian safety along Dexter-Ann Arbor & North Wagner Road. Specifically, we would love to see the following:

1. Engineering study to extend sidewalks from Jackson Ave north along N. Wagner and west along Dexter-Ann Arbor.

2. Installation of bus shelters for both Route 31 stations at N. Wagner & Dexter-Ann Arbor.

3. Explore connecting Dexter-Ann Arbor to the Ann Arbor City sidewalk on the south side of the road.

4. Installation of pedestrian crossing signals and markings at the Dexter-Ann Arbor/N. Wagner intersection.”

To learn more about the group, go to https://wagnerwalks.org/.

Photo 1: The intersection at Wagner and Dexter-Ann Arbor roads needs some improvements according to a neighborhood group. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Photo 2: The neighborhood group, Wagner Walks, has a website where it features maps of improvements they believe should be made at the intersection. Image courtesy of Wagner Walks