| 4 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

There are eight acres of township-owned land on Marshall Road that Scio Township is thinking about selling and an offer has been presented to the township board.

As the township board looked over the proposal, it decided to delay any potential decision on it until some questions could be answered.

One being, what part does the Right to Farm Act play in this offer/proposal?

In addition to the township questions, some neighboring residents expressed concerns about certain farming operations, specifically what will happen if there is livestock and cattle on the land.

Formerly Known as the Mersereau family property, the property in question is part of 34 acres of land that is north of Marshall and east of Baker Road. The 34 acres was acquired by Scio Township in 2019 with the assistance of a county program. Scio officials said it was purchased under the assumption the larger portion of wooded area would be preserved while a part of it, the eight acres of farm land, would eventually be sold off.

On the eight acres is an old pole barn. The land is currently designated as preserved farm land by the township. For this situation, the eight acres has been appraised to be $3,000 per acre, so the total price the township is asking is $24,000 for the eight acres.

It’s adjacent to other township preserved properties.

Two proposal offers went before the township’s Land Preservation Commission at its February meeting. The LPC selected one of the offers and recommended it to the township board for its consideration.

Both were offering $24,000, but with different plans.

The recommended proposal offer came from Arthur and Marjorie Levine, who own property adjacent to the land in question. In the proposal, the Levine’s would just be the property owner, but the actual use of the land would be done by their son, Mike Levine, who is co-owner/operator of Nature and Nurture LLC, who would farm the property with his Nature and Nurture partner Erica Kempter.

Nature and Nurture is also located near the land in question.

According to its website, Nature and Nurture farm is described as a small, locally owned organic gardening business.

“Our mission at Nature and Nurture is to create environmentally sustainable landscapes and gardens that enrich the quality of life of our community. We strive to provide quality work, exemplary customer service, and a healthy work environment,” it states on its website. “Through education, we seek to encourage the use of organic gardening practices. By maintaining an edible plant nursery, cultivating shiitake mushrooms, and growing our seed business we aim to promote the consumption of locally grown food.”

According to the LPC recommendation, the other proposal came from Steven and Johanna Erps, who live adjacent to the property in question. The Erps said they wanted to buy the eight acres and use it to plant pollinator-friendly species and instill a type of beehive in the barn so bees could use it during the winter months.

It was noted their proposal was not at this time a commercial one.

During public comment at the Feb. 25 township board meeting, Steven Erps said they were protesting the sale of the land to Nature and Nurture because it might involve a commercial livestock operation. He said this part of the plan has been talked about in previous presentations. He said he was concerned about the negative impact this might have on such things as neighboring water wells from run-off and property values.

Kempter also spoke during public comment and said they are an organic farm specializing in such things as seeds. She said they had no intention of being a large dairy operation. She said if anything, and that nothing was for sure with this part, that they might do rotational grazing with very few cattle that would only be meant for meat not dairy.

She emphasized that they were not even sure they would do this, but they do like what the extra land could do for their overall operations.

Nature and Nurture already has at least 60 acres of land on Marshall Road that they are currently using.

During the meeting, a number was cited, although not verified yet, that for their farm land they could have one cow for every three acres.

In Nature and Nurture’s plan, the big reasons stated for wanting to buy the land is that it wants to utilize the barn space for storage of such things as hay bales and equipment as well as for such tasks as seed cleaning.

Scio resident Belinda O’Clair, who also lives on Marshall, said she was concerned with any number of cows being farmed in this area of the township. She said there needs to be more information before a decision is made.

Township board trustee and LPC member Irwin Martin said the LPC selected Nature and Nurture’s proposal because it appeared to be the more attractive one in that it would see the expansion of a local ongoing business who with the added land/barn might become more successful. He said the LPC thought residents would be in favor of more organic farming.

Martin said any plan for livestock was sort of an afterthought and it didn’t seem to be the priority. However, he added, although he’s not a big fan of having livestock there, they do have a right as farmers to have cattle and livestock. He cited the Right to Farm Act.

In looking at the offers, he said the LPC was just looking at what it thought would be best for the township.

In its recommendation, the LPC said both offers were reasonable and rationale, but the commission as a whole liked the one from Nature and Nurture.

Township supervisor Jack Knowles said before any decisions are made the township board needed more information and clarifications, so it would seek legal opinions, specifically as it relates to the Right to Farm act.

The township board is expected to revisit the proposal at its March 24 meeting.