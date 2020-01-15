Advertisement





Scio Township appears to have found its new township manager.

At its Jan. 14 board meeting, the Scio Township Board by a 5-2 vote approved giving a conditional offer of employment to Lynne Ladner, who is currently the city of manager for the city of Hart, which is three hours away from Scio on the west side of Michigan.

Ladner would replace Bryce Kelley, who decided to retire this past fall. Ladner was not at the Scio Township meeting. The Sun Teams News reached out to her on Jan. 15, but has not heard back yet. So this story will be updated once it has had the opportunity to connect with her.

Township supervisor Jack Knowles and clerk Jessica Flintoft were the two no votes. Both said Ladner appears to be a good candidate, but they had some concerns that drove their decisions.

At the beginning of the meeting, township board trustee Irwin Martin put forth adding an item to the agenda to address a potential decision on the township manager.

In its search to replace the retiring Kelley, Martin said the township looked to a professional search firm to find a replacement and this search came down to two candidates with one of those candidates coming back for a second interview. The interviews were all done in public. Martin said they have also gone through Ladner’s references and reviewed her prior employment history.

He made the motion to offer her a conditional offer of employment with the immediate next steps being to work out a contract through negotiations.

Ladner has been the city manager in Hart since 2018 and before that she was with the city of South Lyon for nearly four years. Prior to South Lyon, she served with the city of Hiawatha in Kansas as its city administrator for seven years.

According to the city of Hart website, in her role, Ladner supervises the compilation of the annual city budget, appoints department heads and oversees the establishment of personnel policies. In addition, the website said she is responsible for the administration of state and federal regulations as they apply to the City of Hart while the City Manager carries the Charter-assigned authority to enforce all laws and ordinances in the City.



She’s also served as the Zoning Administrator for Hart.

According to her LinkedIn page, her educational background includes a Senior Executive Institute Leadership Certification from the University of Virginia-Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service and from Grand Valley State University a Masters in Public Administration and Bachelor’s in Political Science with a minor in business.

Knowles said Ladner interviewed well and is very likeable, but said he has reservations about some issues in her past employment; “where in one instance she was basically ousted for what appeared to be among other things multiple lengthy leaves of absence.” He said there was a “settlement,” but questions remain in his opinion. He also said her departure from the Kansas job also appeared suspect.

Ladner’s multiple lengthy leaves of absence occurred during her time with South Lyon, according to reporting by other news media outlets that can be found through an online search.

Ladner’s LinkedIn page said during her time in Kansas she managed operations of a progressive forward thinking community for the completion of capital projects, oversight of grant writing and administration of day to day operations. It also says she helped direct the community through innovative service delivery implementation to provide critical services while dealing with declining revenues.

Knowles has been filling in for much of the township manager duties since Kelley went on a personal leave this past October and then officially retired at the New Year.

Flintoft said Ladner was the best of the candidate pool, but she wants to continue the search. She said it appears Ladner would be wonderful to work with and has a good vibe and educational background, but she had concerns about certain needed skills, including written communication.

Flintoft said Ladner is good, but not excellent and she hoped to get a candidate with a higher level of skills and someone with a lot of good experiences working through complex problems.

Township board trustee Christine Green said one thing she liked about Ladner was something that appeared in a recommendation. She said one person said one drawback of Ladner is that she seemed “hardnosed.” Green said hardnosed actually appealed to her and she thinks that’s what Scio needs right now.

Township board trustee Kathy Knol said she also supports bringing Ladner on and believes she does possess the skills they could use. She said Ladner is articulate, straightforward, and she has no issues with her background.

The next steps will see Knowles invite Ladner in to discuss the role; its terms, salary and benefits and the expectations. He said she is three hours away it might be done by phone, but he would still invite. Martin said it’s his hope Ladner will come to township hall so she can meet the staff.