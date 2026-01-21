Scio Township Police Activity Responded to 717 Calls in December 2025

December was a busy month for deputies assigned to Scio Township, with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responding to 717 calls for service as the year drew to a close. While serious violent crime remained limited, the monthly report shows a familiar mix of alarms, traffic crashes, property crimes, and community assistance calls that kept deputies active throughout the township.

Overall, calls for service were down nearly 12% compared to the previous year, continuing a broader trend seen throughout 2025, according to the Sheriff’s Office data.

Alarms Dominate December Activity

False and non-emergency alarms accounted for one of the largest shares of police responses in December.

46 alarm-related calls were logged during the month

were logged during the month 33 of those were burglar or “all other” alarms tied to homes, businesses, storage facilities, and commercial properties along corridors such as Jackson Road and Interface Drive

Locations ranged from residential neighborhoods to major retailers and storage facilities, with multiple repeat alarm calls at the same addresses over the course of the month.

Traffic Crashes Remain a Key Public Safety Issue

Traffic-related incidents were another major driver of police activity:

53 traffic crashes were reported

were reported 57 traffic stops were conducted

were conducted 19 citations were issued

Speeding, disobeying traffic signals, and minor-in-possession alcohol violations accounted for many of the citations, while crashes occurred on both major roads and neighborhood streets.

Property Crime and Theft Trends

Assaults: 2 incidents were reported in December, keeping assaultive crime at a low level for the month.

were reported in December, keeping assaultive crime at a low level for the month. Larcenies: 14 larceny incidents were reported, primarily involving thefts from vehicles or buildings rather than confrontational crimes.

were reported, primarily involving thefts from vehicles or buildings rather than confrontational crimes. Vehicle Thefts: 13 vehicle thefts were logged, making this one of the more notable property crime categories during the month.

were logged, making this one of the more notable property crime categories during the month. 5 burglaries

Compared to earlier in the year, several of these categories showed declines from 2024 levels, including larceny and vehicle theft.

Mental Health, Welfare Checks, and Community Assistance

Beyond crime and enforcement, deputies spent a significant amount of time responding to numerous mental health calls, welfare checks, and citizen assistance requests.

2025 Year-to-Date

Looking beyond December, 2025 year-to-date data shows overall improvement compared to the previous year. Total calls for service reached 8,560 in 2025, down from 9,696 during the same period in 2024, a decline of nearly 12%. Several key categories also trended downward year over year, including larcenies, vehicle thefts, traffic crashes, and citations. Assaultive crimes remained flat year over year, while burglaries showed a noticeable decrease compared to 2024 totals.