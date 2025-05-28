May 28, 2025

Doug Marrin

DexterPublic Safety

Scio Township Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Deputies responded to 712 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 769 the previous year, a 7% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 2,604, down from 3,046 for the same period last year, a 15% decrease.

Officers conducted 148 traffic stops, down from 346 last year. Seventy-four citations were issued.

Notable calls from the police call log include:

  • Three assaults
  • One home invasion
  • One OWI
  • Four larcenies
  • 20 crashes
  • Four medical assists
  • 18 animal complaints
  • 10 disorderlies
  • 16 mental health
  • Five retail fraud
  • Two death investigations
  • Four attempted suicides
  • Two suicides
  • One sudden death
  • Two aggravated stalking

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On April 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 4500-5400 Block of Jackson Road for several reports of larceny from an auto. It appears that one suspect broke into numerous unlocked vehicles and stole various property, including credit cards, which were later used by the suspect. A suspect was developed, and charges have been requested.

On April 21st, Deputies responded to the 5600 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a retail fraud. A habitual suspect was developed, and charges have been requested.

On April 23rd, Deputies handled several calls for service in the 6600 Block of Jackson Road in reference to a domestic dispute. One of the calls for service led to a false report of a critical incident, which was investigated and quickly disproven. A suspect has been identified and arrested with pending charges.

On April 27th, Deputies responded to the 5600 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a retail fraud. A habitual suspect was developed, and charges have been requested.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

April 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops148346-57%4591062-57%
Citations74740%149193-23%
Drunk Driving (OWI)110%67-14%
Drugged Driving (OUID) 000
Calls for Service Total712769-7%26043046-15%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)46634834%174916119%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes13-67%14956%
Home Invasions10+31200%
Breaking and Entering’s0020+
Larcenies14-75%1622-27%
Vehicle Thefts0247-43%
Traffic Crashes2023-13%105120-13%
Medical Assists48-50%2234-35%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)612-50%392839%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time20617753
Out of Area Time18695298
Investigative Ops (DB)926532335
Secondary Road Patrol28736583
County Wide15165016
 Hours BankedHours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours3442865.6
April Monthy Scio Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

Latest articles

Doug Marrin

Mackinac Island: The Crown Jewel of the Great Lakes — History, Fun Facts, and Fudge

Sue Kelch

