Scio Township Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Deputies responded to 712 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 769 the previous year, a 7% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 2,604, down from 3,046 for the same period last year, a 15% decrease.

Officers conducted 148 traffic stops, down from 346 last year. Seventy-four citations were issued.

Notable calls from the police call log include:

Three assaults

One home invasion

One OWI

Four larcenies

20 crashes

Four medical assists

18 animal complaints

10 disorderlies

16 mental health

Five retail fraud

Two death investigations

Four attempted suicides

Two suicides

One sudden death

Two aggravated stalking

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On April 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 4500-5400 Block of Jackson Road for several reports of larceny from an auto. It appears that one suspect broke into numerous unlocked vehicles and stole various property, including credit cards, which were later used by the suspect. A suspect was developed, and charges have been requested.

On April 21st, Deputies responded to the 5600 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a retail fraud. A habitual suspect was developed, and charges have been requested.

On April 23rd, Deputies handled several calls for service in the 6600 Block of Jackson Road in reference to a domestic dispute. One of the calls for service led to a false report of a critical incident, which was investigated and quickly disproven. A suspect has been identified and arrested with pending charges.

On April 27th, Deputies responded to the 5600 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a retail fraud. A habitual suspect was developed, and charges have been requested.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

April 2025