Scio Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Deputies responded to 566 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 685 the previous year, a 17% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 1,174, down from 1,531 for the same period last year, a 23% decrease.
Officers conducted 104 traffic stops, down from 208 last year. Sixteen citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Two OWI
- Four assaults
- One home invasion
- One B&E
- Four larcenies
- Three vehicle thefts
- 30 crashes
- Six medical assists
- 14 welfare checks
- Two death investigations
- Four attempted suicides
- 16 animal complaints
- Ten disorderlies
- Seven mental health
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:
*Note: It’s unknown whether the below three incidents from February 8th are related, but all took place on the same date/time, in close proximity to each other, and under similar circumstances.
On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to Pineway Drive for a report of a larceny from an auto. An unknown suspect was seen on video entering an unlocked vehicle and fleeing the scene in a separate unknown vehicle. Nothing was stolen in this incident. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.
On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to Sedgewood Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred overnight. The vehicle was believed to be left unlocked with the key inside. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.
On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to 6655 Jackson Road (Scio Farms) for a report of a larceny from an auto that occurred overnight. Juvenile suspects were captured on video attempting to get into unlocked vehicles. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.
On February 14th, Deputies were dispatched to 5645 Jackson Road (Meijer) for a report of a stolen fire truck. The fire truck was located shortly after it was stolen, and a suspect was arrested. There were no injuries and no damage to property.
On February 26th, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Zeeb Road for a report of a breaking and entering. Numerous items were stolen and damaged. A suspect has been identified, and the investigation is still ongoing.
SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
February 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|104
|208
|-50%
|182
|413
|-56%
|Citations
|16
|29
|-45%
|33
|74
|-55%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|2
|1
|100%
|2
|2
|0%
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|566
|685
|-17%
|1174
|1531
|-23%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|365
|360
|1%
|798
|879
|-9%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|4
|3
|33%
|9
|4
|125%
|Home Invasions
|1
|1
|0%
|1
|1
|0%
|Breaking and Entering’s
|1
|0
|+
|1
|0
|+
|Larcenies
|4
|11
|-64%
|9
|18
|-50%
|Vehicle Thefts
|3
|1
|200%
|3
|4
|-25%
|Traffic Crashes
|30
|32
|-6%
|62
|80
|-23%
|Medical Assists
|6
|15
|-60%
|14
|21
|-33%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|8
|4
|100%
|17
|9
|89%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|1623
|3221
|Out of Area Time
|1393
|2328
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|6720
|20070
|Secondary Road Patrol
|2040
|2160
|County Wide
|977
|1852
|Hours Banked
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|320
|293.5
|89.5