March 21, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Doug Marrin

Dexter

Scio Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Deputies responded to 566 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 685 the previous year, a 17% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 1,174, down from 1,531 for the same period last year, a 23% decrease.

Officers conducted 104 traffic stops, down from 208 last year. Sixteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Two OWI
  • Four assaults
  • One home invasion
  • One B&E
  • Four larcenies
  • Three vehicle thefts
  • 30 crashes
  • Six medical assists
  • 14 welfare checks
  • Two death investigations
  • Four attempted suicides
  • 16 animal complaints
  • Ten disorderlies
  • Seven mental health

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

 *Note: It’s unknown whether the below three incidents from February 8th are related, but all took place on the same date/time, in close proximity to each other, and under similar circumstances.

On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to Pineway Drive for a report of a larceny from an auto. An unknown suspect was seen on video entering an unlocked vehicle and fleeing the scene in a separate unknown vehicle. Nothing was stolen in this incident. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to Sedgewood Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred overnight. The vehicle was believed to be left unlocked with the key inside. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to 6655 Jackson Road (Scio Farms) for a report of a larceny from an auto that occurred overnight. Juvenile suspects were captured on video attempting to get into unlocked vehicles. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On February 14th, Deputies were dispatched to 5645 Jackson Road (Meijer) for a report of a stolen fire truck. The fire truck was located shortly after it was stolen, and a suspect was arrested. There were no injuries and no damage to property.

On February 26th, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Zeeb Road for a report of a breaking and entering. Numerous items were stolen and damaged. A suspect has been identified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

February 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops104208-50%182413-56%
Citations1629-45%3374-55%
Drunk Driving (OWI)21100%220%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total566685-17%11741531-23%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)3653601%798879-9%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes4333%94125%
Home Invasions110%110%
Breaking and Entering’s10+10+
Larcenies411-64%918-50%
Vehicle Thefts31200%34-25%
Traffic Crashes3032-6%6280-23%
Medical Assists615-60%1421-33%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)84100%17989%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time16233221
Out of Area Time13932328
Investigative Ops (DB)672020070
Secondary Road Patrol20402160
County Wide9771852
 Hours BankedHours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours320293.589.5
February 2025 Scio Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

Latest articles

Chelsea Police Report, February 2025

Doug Marrin

GALLERY: Chelsea Schools Celebrate First-Ever Rock Your Socks Classic Basketball Game

Doug Marrin

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News