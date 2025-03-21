Scio Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Deputies responded to 566 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 685 the previous year, a 17% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 1,174, down from 1,531 for the same period last year, a 23% decrease.

Officers conducted 104 traffic stops, down from 208 last year. Sixteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two OWI

Four assaults

One home invasion

One B&E

Four larcenies

Three vehicle thefts

30 crashes

Six medical assists

14 welfare checks

Two death investigations

Four attempted suicides

16 animal complaints

Ten disorderlies

Seven mental health

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

*Note: It’s unknown whether the below three incidents from February 8th are related, but all took place on the same date/time, in close proximity to each other, and under similar circumstances.

On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to Pineway Drive for a report of a larceny from an auto. An unknown suspect was seen on video entering an unlocked vehicle and fleeing the scene in a separate unknown vehicle. Nothing was stolen in this incident. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to Sedgewood Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred overnight. The vehicle was believed to be left unlocked with the key inside. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On February 8th, Deputies were dispatched to 6655 Jackson Road (Scio Farms) for a report of a larceny from an auto that occurred overnight. Juvenile suspects were captured on video attempting to get into unlocked vehicles. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On February 14th, Deputies were dispatched to 5645 Jackson Road (Meijer) for a report of a stolen fire truck. The fire truck was located shortly after it was stolen, and a suspect was arrested. There were no injuries and no damage to property.

On February 26th, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Zeeb Road for a report of a breaking and entering. Numerous items were stolen and damaged. A suspect has been identified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

February 2025