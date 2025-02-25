Scio Township Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 608 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 846 the previous year, a 28% decrease.

Officers conducted 78 traffic stops, down from 205 the previous year. Seventeen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Five assaults

Five larcenies

32 crashes

Eight medical assists

37 citizen assists

14 welfare checks

Four mental health

17 disorderlies

Seven frauds

Ten attempted suicides

20 animal complaints

One death investigation

Four shoplifting

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On January 25th, Deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Jackson Road for a report of an occupied residence that was shot at. There were no injuries, and the incident is currently under investigation.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2025