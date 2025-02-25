February 25, 2025

Doug Marrin

Dexter

Scio Township Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 608 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 846 the previous year, a 28% decrease.

Officers conducted 78 traffic stops, down from 205 the previous year. Seventeen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Five assaults
  • Five larcenies
  • 32 crashes
  • Eight medical assists
  • 37 citizen assists
  • 14 welfare checks
  • Four mental health
  • 17 disorderlies
  • Seven frauds
  • Ten attempted suicides
  • 20 animal complaints
  • One death investigation
  • Four shoplifting

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On January 25th, Deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Jackson Road for a report of an occupied residence that was shot at. There were no injuries, and the incident is currently under investigation.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops78205-62%78205-62%
Citations1745-62%1745-62%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0101
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total608846-28%608846-28%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)433519-17%433519-17%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes51400%51400%
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies57-29%57-29%
Vehicle Thefts0303
Traffic Crashes3248-33%3248-33%
Medical Assists8633%8633%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)9580%9580%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time15981598
Out of Area Time935935
Investigative Ops (DB)1335013350
Secondary Road Patrol120120
County Wide875875
 Hours BankedHours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours344283.563
January 2025 Scio Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

