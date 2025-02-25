Scio Township Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 608 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 846 the previous year, a 28% decrease.
Officers conducted 78 traffic stops, down from 205 the previous year. Seventeen citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Five assaults
- Five larcenies
- 32 crashes
- Eight medical assists
- 37 citizen assists
- 14 welfare checks
- Four mental health
- 17 disorderlies
- Seven frauds
- Ten attempted suicides
- 20 animal complaints
- One death investigation
- Four shoplifting
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:
On January 25th, Deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Jackson Road for a report of an occupied residence that was shot at. There were no injuries, and the incident is currently under investigation.
SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
January 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|78
|205
|-62%
|78
|205
|-62%
|Citations
|17
|45
|-62%
|17
|45
|-62%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|1
|–
|0
|1
|–
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|608
|846
|-28%
|608
|846
|-28%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|433
|519
|-17%
|433
|519
|-17%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|5
|1
|400%
|5
|1
|400%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|5
|7
|-29%
|5
|7
|-29%
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|3
|–
|0
|3
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|32
|48
|-33%
|32
|48
|-33%
|Medical Assists
|8
|6
|33%
|8
|6
|33%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|9
|5
|80%
|9
|5
|80%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|1598
|1598
|Out of Area Time
|935
|935
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|13350
|13350
|Secondary Road Patrol
|120
|120
|County Wide
|875
|875
|Hours Banked
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|344
|283.5
|63