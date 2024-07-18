Scio Township Police Report, June 2024

Calls for police service down 7% from last year

In June 2024, Deputies responded to 840 calls for service in Scio Township, down from 905 the previous year, a 7% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jun) are 4,720, down from 5,005 for the same period last year, a 6% decrease.

Officers conducted 246 traffic stops, down from 322 last year. Thirty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Four assaults

Two home invasions

One B&E

Eight larcenies

Three vehicle thefts

27 crashes

Eight medical assists

33 citizen assists

25 welfare checks

Five mental health

Six frauds

16 disorderlies

Four attempted suicides

One death investigation

Two sexual assaults

Two OUI

One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On 6/4/2024, Deputies investigated a larceny at the Tractor Supply in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue. Unknown suspects cut through the fencing on the west side of the property and stole merchandise from the outdoor area of the store. There are currently no suspects.

On 6/4/2024, Deputies investigated a larceny at the Lowes at 5900 Block of Jackson Road. This was a delayed report, as the larceny had happened in May. There are currently no suspects.

On 6/4/2024, Deputies engaged in a pursuit with a vehicle after attempting to conduct a traffic stop at W. Dehi and Pratt Roads. The driver was apprehended and believed to be intoxicated. Charges have been submitted to the prosecutor’s office.

On 6/7/2024, Deputies investigated the report of a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Birdie Lane. Keys had been left in the vehicle. The vehicle was found a short time later and recovered. There are no suspects in the theft at this time.

On 6/7/2024, Deputies investigated the report of a stolen vehicle in the 6100 block of Green Mountain Circle. Keys had been left in the vehicle. The vehicle was found a short time later and recovered. There are no suspects in the theft at this time.

On 6/7/2024, Deputies investigated a larceny caused by a vehicle in the 800 block of Bogey Court. The vehicle was left unlocked. There are no suspects in the theft at this time.

On 6/7/2024, Deputies investigated a larceny from a vehicle on the 200 block of Pineway Drive. The vehicle was left unlocked. There are no suspects in the theft at this time.

On 6/10/2024, Deputies investigated the report of a stolen dump trailer in the 300 block of Metty Drive. There are no suspects in the theft at this time.

On 6/16/2024, Deputies investigated the breaking and entering of a shed in the 000 block of Orange Blossom. Exercise equipment was taken. There are no suspects in the theft at this time.

On 6/19/2024, Deputies investigated a stolen vehicle from the Lexus dealership on the 500 block of Auto Mall Drive. There are no suspects in the theft at this time.