Scio Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 718 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 746 the previous year, a 4% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 1,892, down from 2,277 for the same period last year, a 17% decrease.

Officers conducted 129 traffic stops, down from 303 last year. Forty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three OWI

Four assaults

One home invasion

One B&E

Six larcenies

One vehicle theft

23 crashes

Four medical

13 mental health

23 animal

Three frauds

Nine suicide attempts

One extortion

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On March 5th, Deputies were dispatched to the 4500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a larceny from a construction trailer that occurred overnight. Various tools and equipment were stolen from the locked trailer. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On March 9th, Deputies were dispatched to 3900 Jackson Road for a report of an alarm at the dealership. Upon arrival, there was damage to a garage door and a side door. The suspects fled the scene prior to arrival and attempted to steal a vehicle from the dealership in the process. No vehicles were successfully stolen. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On March 13th, Deputies responded to the 6500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of malicious destruction of property at two different businesses. Windows were broken at both businesses. It’s likely that these incidents are related, but it cannot be confirmed. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On March 18th, Deputies responded to 750 Baker Road for a card skimmer that was located on a gas pump. This investigation is still ongoing.

On March 26th, Deputies responded to the 6500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a larceny of mail. The suspect took mail from a drop box and fled the scene. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2025