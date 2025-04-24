April 24, 2025

Doug Marrin

DexterPublic Safety

Scio Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 718 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 746 the previous year, a 4% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 1,892, down from 2,277 for the same period last year, a 17% decrease.

Officers conducted 129 traffic stops, down from 303 last year. Forty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Three OWI
  • Four assaults
  • One home invasion
  • One B&E
  • Six larcenies
  • One vehicle theft
  • 23 crashes
  • Four medical
  • 13 mental health
  • 23 animal
  • Three frauds
  • Nine suicide attempts
  • One extortion
  • One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On March 5th, Deputies were dispatched to the 4500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a larceny from a construction trailer that occurred overnight. Various tools and equipment were stolen from the locked trailer. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On March 9th, Deputies were dispatched to 3900 Jackson Road for a report of an alarm at the dealership. Upon arrival, there was damage to a garage door and a side door. The suspects fled the scene prior to arrival and attempted to steal a vehicle from the dealership in the process. No vehicles were successfully stolen. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On March 13th, Deputies responded to the 6500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of malicious destruction of property at two different businesses. Windows were broken at both businesses. It’s likely that these incidents are related, but it cannot be confirmed. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

On March 18th, Deputies responded to 750 Baker Road for a card skimmer that was located on a gas pump. This investigation is still ongoing.

On March 26th, Deputies responded to the 6500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a larceny of mail. The suspect took mail from a drop box and fled the scene. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops129303-57%311716-57%
Citations4245-7%75119-37%
Drunk Driving (OWI)34-25%56-17%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total718746-4%18922277-17%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)48538426%128312632%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes42100%136117%
Home Invasions10+21100%
Breaking and Entering’s10+20+
Larcenies60+1518-17%
Vehicle Thefts110%45-20%
Traffic Crashes231735%8597-12%
Medical Assists45-20%1826-31%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)167129%3316106%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time24715692
Out of Area Time11013429
Investigative Ops (DB)300023070
Secondary Road Patrol15503710
County Wide16483500
 Hours BankedHours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours360333.25-52.79
March 2025 Scio Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

