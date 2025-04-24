Scio Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 718 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 746 the previous year, a 4% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 1,892, down from 2,277 for the same period last year, a 17% decrease.
Officers conducted 129 traffic stops, down from 303 last year. Forty-two citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Three OWI
- Four assaults
- One home invasion
- One B&E
- Six larcenies
- One vehicle theft
- 23 crashes
- Four medical
- 13 mental health
- 23 animal
- Three frauds
- Nine suicide attempts
- One extortion
- One death investigation
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:
On March 5th, Deputies were dispatched to the 4500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a larceny from a construction trailer that occurred overnight. Various tools and equipment were stolen from the locked trailer. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.
On March 9th, Deputies were dispatched to 3900 Jackson Road for a report of an alarm at the dealership. Upon arrival, there was damage to a garage door and a side door. The suspects fled the scene prior to arrival and attempted to steal a vehicle from the dealership in the process. No vehicles were successfully stolen. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.
On March 13th, Deputies responded to the 6500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of malicious destruction of property at two different businesses. Windows were broken at both businesses. It’s likely that these incidents are related, but it cannot be confirmed. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.
On March 18th, Deputies responded to 750 Baker Road for a card skimmer that was located on a gas pump. This investigation is still ongoing.
On March 26th, Deputies responded to the 6500 Block of Jackson Road for a report of a larceny of mail. The suspect took mail from a drop box and fled the scene. The investigation yielded no viable suspects.
SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
March 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|129
|303
|-57%
|311
|716
|-57%
|Citations
|42
|45
|-7%
|75
|119
|-37%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|3
|4
|-25%
|5
|6
|-17%
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|718
|746
|-4%
|1892
|2277
|-17%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|485
|384
|26%
|1283
|1263
|2%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|4
|2
|100%
|13
|6
|117%
|Home Invasions
|1
|0
|+
|2
|1
|100%
|Breaking and Entering’s
|1
|0
|+
|2
|0
|+
|Larcenies
|6
|0
|+
|15
|18
|-17%
|Vehicle Thefts
|1
|1
|0%
|4
|5
|-20%
|Traffic Crashes
|23
|17
|35%
|85
|97
|-12%
|Medical Assists
|4
|5
|-20%
|18
|26
|-31%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|16
|7
|129%
|33
|16
|106%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|2471
|5692
|Out of Area Time
|1101
|3429
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|3000
|23070
|Secondary Road Patrol
|1550
|3710
|County Wide
|1648
|3500
|Hours Banked
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|360
|333.25
|-52.79