Scio Township Police Report, November 2024

In November 2024, Deputies responded to 732 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 756 the previous year, a 3% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 8,835, down from 9,036 for the same period last year, a 2% decrease.

Officers conducted 200 traffic stops, down from 235 last year. Eighteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Four assaults
  • One sexual assault
  • One home invasion
  • Five larcenies
  • 41 crashes
  • Four medical assists
  • 49 citizen assists
  • 25 welfare checks
  • Four mental health
  • Four frauds
  • 14 disorderlies
  • 16 animal complaints
  • Ten attempted suicides (nine at the same block address)
  • Two vehicle thefts
  • Three death investigations
  • Two forgeries
  • Nine shoplifting
  • One child neglect
  • Two embezzlements

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On November 2nd, two vehicles were stolen from the 5700 block of Le Blanc Avenue. Both vehicles were recovered a short time later in Ypsilanti. Suspects have been identified, and the incident is still under investigation.

On November 3rd, a larceny from the vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of Rollingwood Drive. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On November 7th, a vehicle was stolen from a dealership lot on the 3900 black lot of Jackson Road. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

November 2024 Scio Township Monthly Call Report

