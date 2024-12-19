Scio Township Police Report, November 2024

In November 2024, Deputies responded to 732 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 756 the previous year, a 3% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 8,835, down from 9,036 for the same period last year, a 2% decrease.

Officers conducted 200 traffic stops, down from 235 last year. Eighteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Four assaults

One sexual assault

One home invasion

Five larcenies

41 crashes

Four medical assists

49 citizen assists

25 welfare checks

Four mental health

Four frauds

14 disorderlies

16 animal complaints

Ten attempted suicides (nine at the same block address)

Two vehicle thefts

Three death investigations

Two forgeries

Nine shoplifting

One child neglect

Two embezzlements

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On November 2nd, two vehicles were stolen from the 5700 block of Le Blanc Avenue. Both vehicles were recovered a short time later in Ypsilanti. Suspects have been identified, and the incident is still under investigation.

On November 3rd, a larceny from the vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of Rollingwood Drive. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On November 7th, a vehicle was stolen from a dealership lot on the 3900 black lot of Jackson Road. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

November 2024 Scio Township Monthly Call Report