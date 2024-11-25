Scio Township Police Report, October 2024

In October 2024, Deputies responded to 843 calls for police service in Scio Township, an 18% increase from 713 the previous year. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 8,103, down from 8,280 for the same period last year, a 2% decrease.

Officers conducted 229 traffic stops, up from 214 last year. Twenty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Nine assaults

One home invasion

Two B&Es

Five larcenies

Three vehicle thefts

38 crashes

Ten medical assists

43 citizen assists

28 welfare checks

Eight mental health

11 disorderlies

Two frauds

Four adult attempted suicides

Two death investigations

Five shoplifting

One child cruelty

Two embezzlements

Three recovered runaways

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On October 17th, deputies responded to the 5800 black of Villa France for a road rage incident where a subject threatened another subject. An assault report was completed and submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On October 22nd, deputies responded to the 7400 block of Jackson Road for a larceny where multiple tools were stolen from a trailer located at a construction site. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On October 24th, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Daleview for a delayed home invasion. Entry was made through a back door, and jewelry and cash were taken. This incident occurred sometime between September 2nd and October 10th. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On October 27th deputies responded to a breaking and entering in the 400 block of Zeeb Road. A window was smashed out at a local business, and the cash register was taken. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

October 2024