Scio Township Police Report, October 2024

In October 2024, Deputies responded to 843 calls for police service in Scio Township, an 18% increase from 713 the previous year. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 8,103, down from 8,280 for the same period last year, a 2% decrease.

Officers conducted 229 traffic stops, up from 214 last year. Twenty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Nine assaults
  • One home invasion
  • Two B&Es
  • Five larcenies
  • Three vehicle thefts
  • 38 crashes
  • Ten medical assists
  • 43 citizen assists
  • 28 welfare checks
  • Eight mental health
  • 11 disorderlies
  • Two frauds
  • Four adult attempted suicides
  • Two death investigations
  • Five shoplifting
  • One child cruelty
  • Two embezzlements
  • Three recovered runaways

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On October 17th, deputies responded to the 5800 black of Villa France for a road rage incident where a subject threatened another subject. An assault report was completed and submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On October 22nd, deputies responded to the 7400 block of Jackson Road for a larceny where multiple tools were stolen from a trailer located at a construction site. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On October 24th, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Daleview for a delayed home invasion. Entry was made through a back door, and jewelry and cash were taken. This incident occurred sometime between September 2nd and October 10th. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

On October 27th deputies responded to a breaking and entering in the 400 block of Zeeb Road. A window was smashed out at a local business, and the cash register was taken. There are no suspects or leads at this time.

SCIO TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

October 2024

IncidentsMonth 2024Month 2023% ChangeYTD 2024YTD 2023% Change
Traffic Stops2292147%25902816-8%
Citations2271-69%442597-26%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0119186%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0004
Calls for Service Total84371318%81038280-2%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)50843218%451344920%
Robberies0001
Assaultive Crimes9650%4664-28%
Home Invasions16-83%510-50%
Breaking and Entering’s21100%45-20%
Larcenies5425%715334%
Vehicle Thefts34-25%21205%
Traffic Crashes3839-3%296300-1%
Medical Assists10667%80774%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)60+754374%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time128711095
Out of Area Time181114547
Investigative Ops (DB)810035645
Secondary Road Patrol13010325
County Wide18558093
 Hours BankedHours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours35233174.75
October 2024 Scio Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

