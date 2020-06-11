Advertisement

by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

An emergency siren and a construction manager, Scio Township makes a couple of decisions as part of the ongoing Miller Road roundabout project and renovation of its fire station.

At its June 9 meeting, the Scio Township Board approved a contract for $5,700 with West Shore Services for removal, temporary storage and re-installation of the emergency warning siren and pole at the corner of Miller and Wagner Roads.

The sire and pole need to be temporarily removed due to the Washtenaw County Road Commission roundabout project.

Scio Township officials said WCRC has commenced construction of the new roundabout at the corner of Miller and Wagner Roads and this project requires the relocation of the existing emergency siren, which is owned by Scio, and that cost is not covered in the project cost.

According to the plan, the pole and siren will be stored temporarily at the township, and be nonoperational, during construction.

The Miller Road project includes: bridge replacement, mill and resurfacing, and a roundabout. The location is at the Miller Road Bridge over Honey Creek, and intersection of Miller Road and Wagner Road. The road will be closed to traffic during these projects.

With the township fire station on Zeeb Road, the plans for its renovations are moving along. Township officials said design work is well underway, and the project plans are scheduled to be completed and ready to put out to bid on June 29.

In the meantime, the township has hired Phoenix Contractors, Inc. for Construction Management services for the renovation project.

In the recommendation report to the township board it was cited that when the architect contract was awarded and schedules were discussed, it was noted that this project is time sensitive.

“Given this, the architect is recommending that we utilize the Construction Management process instead of the General Contractor approach, in order to maximize the amount of time for construction,” the township’s recommendation report said. “They are also recommending that based on our positive past experience with Phoenix Contractors, Inc. (Township Hall, Utility Addition, etc.), and the need to maximize the construction period, that we forego our normal purchasing policy and contract with Phoenix Contractors, Inc. for the CM services for both Phases of the Fire Station project.”