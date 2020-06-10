Advertisement

Scio Township is still planning to take a deeper look at possibly allowing certain medical marijuana facilities.

After a vote of the township board on June 9, a public hearing has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 14, to consider a draft ordinance to permit medical marihuana safety compliance facilities to operate within Scio Township.

A public hearing was supposed to be set a few months ago, but instead it was delayed till this summer.

According to Scio Township’s background on this topic, safety compliance facilities are regulated by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency and these facilities or “testing facilities” are integral to ensuring that safe, quality products reach patients and consumers.

“Such facilities may be permitted as medical marihuana facilities, or as recreational marihuana facilities, though through separate sets of regulations for each medical and recreational,” the township report said. “The attached draft ordinance would permit such facilities in Scio Township for the purposes of testing medical marihuana.”

Although the public hearing is still a month away, the township is receiving input from residents.

Letters from the public are included as part of the township board meeting packet and for the June 9 meeting a letter from resident David Olson expressed his support for the township looking into safety compliance facilities.

Here is his letter addressed to township clerk Jessica Flintoft:

“I have been informed that the Scio Trustees will consider permitting medical marihuana safety compliance facilities to operate within Scio Township. I plan to attend the meeting June 9, and am writing to further express my support. Evidence shows that Michigan needs more and better testing laboratories.

I am a 17 year resident of Scio and have co-founded three biotech companies within the township. I strongly encourage the growth of Scio’s enviable reputation as a hot spot for high tech, biotech and analytical chemistry companies (the Silicon Valley of Washtenaw!). Safety compliance labs are the type of business can operate without distraction to our community, and will provide high skill jobs. This is the right move for our township and I voice my support.”

In follow up to the June 9 meeting, Flintoft told The Sun Times News that in addition to the public hearing, the township is also going to start discussing recreational marijuana.