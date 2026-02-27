Scio Township Talks Annexation

There are two potential annexation proposals in discussion in Scio Township, one involving the city of Dexter and another related to Dexter Community Schools. Both are looking at land in the township, but are a bit different beyond that.

The two ideas were discussed by the Scio Township Board during its Feb. 24 meeting. The township board had an agenda item before it to possibly establish an annexation review committee to look at these discussions.

However, the committee wasn’t established yet as it appears the board views the proposals as two completely different ideas that they need more on. Another part was that board trustee Kathleen Knol had introduced the idea for a committee, but she could not be at the Feb. 24 meeting, so the idea of postponing a decision on forming such a committee was also discussed.

The Sun Times News asked Scio Township Clerk Jessica Flintoft about this. She said there are two issues before the township.

“One is the request from the School District—our Township Attorney is in touch with them and will bring information back to the Board when ready,” Flintoft said. “The second issue is with the City regarding the Sloan-Kingsley property—we asked our Township Attorney to first reach out to the City Council for a written indication that the City Council would in fact like to annex Scio.”

The Sloan-Kingsley property, which is near the Dexter Crossing neighborhood, involves a developer wanting to develop 45 acres of land in Scio into a residential development that is right next to the city, with the idea to annex into Dexter to help it connect into its municipal services.

The land related to the school district proposal is also in Scio. From the township discussion, it sounds like it involves the proposed Fieldhouse the school district wants to build near Dexter High School’s turf fields. The land is south of the school on Parker Road. The potential request might see the schools and city wanting the property and fieldhouse become part of the 425 agreement the township has with the city in that area that allows that school to be connected to city’s water and sewer services.

A 425 is typically defined as a contract between two or more local units of government (such as a city and a township) to conditionally transfer land for economic development purposes, which allows for shared tax revenue and services, often serving as a cooperative alternative to traditional annexation.

Photo 1: A look out beyond the DHS turf fields, toward the tree line, where the land in question is. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

Photo 2: A view out from the street in the Dexter Crossing neighborhood out into the possible land in question. Photo by Lonnie Huhman