By Lonnie Huhman

There were reasons for and against putting a Parks and Pathways Millage proposal before Scio Township voters in May, but in the end it came down to letting the people decide.

The Scio Township Board voted 3-2 during its Jan. 28 meeting to adopt a resolution to put a Ballot Proposal Language on the ballot for special election on May 5, 2020, asking voters to increase taxes for the purpose of funding parks and pathways.

The ballot question will ask voters whether they are for or against increasing the tax rate by .65 mills ($.65 on each $1,000.00 of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years, 2020 to 2029 inclusive, for the purpose of funding the capacity to develop and maintain nature preserves, parks, trails, recreational opportunities, including a network of non-motorized pathways.

If approved, it’s estimated this would bring in around $8 million for the term of the millage and around $760,000 in the first year.

Township supervisor Jack Knowles and board trustee Irwin Martin were the no votes while board trustees David Read, Christine Green and treasurer Julie Palmer represented the majority. Township clerk Jessica Flintoft and board trustee Kathy Knol were absent from the meeting.

To make a May ballot, the township had to do a vote on the proposal language at its Jan. 28 board meeting.

One concern Knowles expressed was the amount. He said he could probably compromise on .5 mills, which for him was an increase from where he felt it should be when the proposal was first presented at .95.

He said he was also concerned about the timing and felt they were rushing this, especially when considering that voters recently voted on a big Ann Arbor school district millage and the township fire millage, so it might be asking too much too soon.

He noted that he commends the volunteers who have put work into this proposal and the plan to improve the parks and pathways, but he asked why couldn’t the township board wait and further discuss the potential ballot language, and work toward a compromised lower millage amount.

He said also he wanted to wait till August when the voter turnout might be higher.

Martin voted no in part because of the land preservation millage and the idea that maybe it could be adjusted to address some of the needs desired in the proposed parks and pathways millage, which Knowles said was an interesting idea.

The land preservation millage helps the township permanently preserve farmland, open space, wildlife habitat, scenic views, and protect drinking water sources and the water quality of rivers and streams, and provide new parks, recreational opportunities and trails by funding the voluntary purchase of land or interests in land throughout the Township, and enables the township to take advantage of matching funds in the City of Ann Arbor and elsewhere, by increasing the authorized millage for ad valorem taxes for the Township of Scio by 0.5 mills.

The land preservation millage was renewed by nearly 70 percent of Scio voters in 2014.

Martin said it seems odd to have two separate millages – one for acquisition and one for management.

“There is much more flexibility for all parties if a single source of funds were available,” he said. “This would also show a larger commitment by the township when approaching partners for any project. There likely could be funds in our current land preservation millage that could be used for maintenance and paths if the language allowed it. That was the proposal -to replace the current millage with one that included the word manage and then raise the total millage modestly.”

In addition, Martin said he thinks asking the taxpayers to pay an additional .65 mills is too high.

“Like Jack, the most I was comfortable with was .5 mil,” Martin said.

Finally, he said the cost of an election just for this issue is not insignificant.

“I would have preferred it to be on the August ballot,” Martin said and he said he would have, “liked the entire Board to vote on this and delaying until August would have allowed that to happen.”



However, he emphasized he’s 100 percent behind the goals of connected paths and preserves, but his objection was to the process.

One reason given to support the new millage proposal can be found in the ballot language itself where it states the new millage would continue to enable the township to take advantage of matching funds and other support from Washtenaw County, the State of Michigan, nonprofits, and other partners.

Another reason for support said in order to make a positive impact, the township needed to be able demonstrate through an approval of the voters its committed to paying to make the parks and pathways more accessible to users and friendlier to residents.

In general, Green said she believes Scio residents are in favor of moving forward with putting this question to voters, and she thinks many of them desire an improved parks and pathways system. She pointed to some evidence of community support by looking at previous millages and the support they received, such as the one for land preservation.

In looking at the question of financials and a tax increase, Green noted Scio has been reported as having the third lowest taxes for townships in the county while being the third largest township. She said they take pride in that.

She said the drafted ballot proposal originally called for .95 mills to cover the potential improvements, but in considering some of the concerns about raising taxes it was reduced before the meeting to be.75, which she thought was a good compromise. She put forth the idea during the meeting of reducing it even more to .65.

For her, a big reason for her support, she said, is that she thinks its important the township demonstrate the commitment.

She said she supported putting the question to voters.

Read said he’s a solid supporter of the proposal and how it could help improve what the township has while also making new opportunities available. He noted that during his time on the Land Preservation Commission the township acquired some park and preserve space, but there was no funding to develop these locations, which seemed to him to be a waste for residents.

He said the work on this millage proposal by the township’s Transportation Alternatives Planning (TAP) Committee, Parks Advisory Board and Land Preservation Commission has been helpful in showing him there’s a good plan going forward, and ultimately, if township residents want to see improvements to the parks/pathways then additional money is needed.

Looking ahead, he said the proposal advocates will get the word out to the community as to what the millage question means. Looking even further ahead, he noted the approval of the millage could help township residents see new paths connecting to such places as the township’s central hub and the neighboring Border to Border Trail.

Read noted he also understood the millage is right on the heels of other millage votes, but he said he thinks a significant number of residents want to have the opportunity to vote on this, want this and want to spend the money to do it.

In addressing voter turnout, Read said sometimes in bigger elections voters don’t vote on proposals such as this because they are more concerned about other elections on the front of a bigger ballot.

Palmer said she was concerned about the taxpayers, and worried that they are adding more and more on them. She said she was concerned about how this might impact and how some might say that another tax might make it even more challenging for them to remain living in Scio.

She said improving the parks and pathways is a good idea, but it will come with a cost.

Her view was turned to one of support for putting the ballot question to voters after it was suggested the rate could be further reduced from .75 to the final number at .65.

The ballot language is expected to read:

Shall an increase in tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution of 1963 on all taxable real and tangible personal property in the Township of Scio, Washtenaw County, be enacted in an amount not to exceed .65 mills ($.65 on each $1,000.00 of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years, 2020 to 2029 inclusive, for the purpose of funding the capacity to develop and maintain nature preserves, parks, trails, recreational opportunities, including a network of non-motorized pathways?

This proposal would continue to enable the Township to take advantage of matching funds and other support from Washtenaw County, the State of Michigan, nonprofits, and other partners. Administrative costs of all of the above activities shall not exceed 15% of the annually estimated revenue. Within 90 days of passage, the Board of Trustees shall enact any necessary legislation to implement appropriate administrative oversight of these activities.

The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect if this millage is approved and levied by the Township in the 2020 calendar year is approximately $764,018. A portion of the revenue collected will be required to be distributed to the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority and such other or fewer local units of government as the Township Board determines appropriate and as required by law. If such authority or local unit of government is eliminated, any distribution to that entity shall cease.