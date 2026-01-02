Scio Township’s Waste Hauling Contract

Scio Township has extended its township-wide waste hauling contract. Noting that it would be potentially seeking new bids for the next contract in the near future, the township board in the meantime approved a two-year contract extension with Proirity Waste.

The extension is for Priority Waste to continue providing for the collection and disposal of Residential Solid Waste, Yard Waste and for Recycling Services.

According to the Scio Township report provided by its legal team, the waste hauling contract with Priority Waste (after assignment from GFL) expired in November.

The report said the “Board had previously approved a short extension of the contract to provide continuity while the Township prepares an RFP (Request for Proposal) and secures a new contract for waste hauling. Priority has agreed to a two year extension with a reduced monthly charge to residents. All other terms of the contract will remain in effect. The attached extension has been approved by Priority Waste.”

The township had been in contract for this service with GFL (Green For Life Environmental Inc.) since 2020. In 2024, GFL was sold to Priority Waste.

In the drafted contract, it stated the pricing for once per week solid waste collection, once per week recycling collection and once per week yard waste collection shall be as follows:

2-Year term

• 11/18/2025 – 11/17/2026: $24.50 per unit per month

• 11/18/2026 – 11/17/2027: $25.24 per unit per month

Before the board’s vote, some township board members noted that some in the community have raised issues and questions about the current service. The township said it’s looking to seek new proposals for the service while it maintains the current one. Township treasurer Ryan Yaple said they’ve heard the complaints and issues expressed by some residents and the board expects to look at further action with the waste hauling situation in the new year as the township begins an RFP and bidding process.

Photo: Scio extends trash collection contract. Photo by Hans from Pixabay