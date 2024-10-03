Scio Twp: Board 2025 Meeting Schedule

Advertisements
I'm Chuck Colby, Publisher at The Sun Times News. Welcome to our upgraded website! We've streamlined our site, added new sections, and archived past articles. Your feedback is valuable as we continue to improve. Thank you for being part of our community.
Warm regards,
Chuck
The Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival Is Here
Seeing the artists at their easels around the community means one thing in Dexter. It’s the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival. This is the ...Read more
Saline Mayor’s Annual Senior Conference Celebrates Its 11th Year
“Our goal is to bring together–not just the regulars from the senior center, but any senior in the area–for a day filled with learning ...Read more
Free Ice Cream and Great Music in Dexter
The Dexter Lions Club and Dexter Creamery have been teaming up this summer to bring free ice cream to the Music in the Park ...Read more
