|WHEN: Monday, March 3, 2025
WHERE: Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd in Scio Township
WHY: Forestry
BACKGROUND: On Monday, March 3, 2025, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will close Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd in Scio Township during daytime hours for forestry work.
The road improvements are expected to take approximately one week to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.
DETOUR: Click here for a detour map.
CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Ken Harris, Superintendent of Maintenance, (734) 327-6696, or via email at harrisk@wcroads.org
ISSUE DATE: 02/27/25
Scio Twp Daytime Road Closure
