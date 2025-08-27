August 27, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Scio Twp Maple Rd (Foster) Bridge Update #5

STN Staff

DexterPublic Safety

Scio Twp Maple Rd (Foster) Bridge Update #5

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - ProjectAugusta

Moving Forward, Public Meeting Scheduled

Photo: Pictured is a post-tension system (broken steel cable) on the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River, located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township. Courtesy WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC), working with our bridge engineering consultants, have completed the design work necessary for the safe removal of the cable post-tensioning system (cable system) on the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge. The plans have been provided to the contractor. The contractor, Anlaan Corporation, has provided a cost and a tentative construction schedule.

The contractor has been instructed to proceed with ordering equipment needed to accomplish the proposed work. The estimated delivery time on this equipment is three (3) weeks. The contractor intends to commence work upon delivery of the equipment.

WCRC will share project details, including an update on the construction schedule, during a virtual public information meeting scheduled for:

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Join: Zoom link – https://bit.ly/wcrcprojectmeeting  or zoom by phone – (929) 205-6099, Meeting ID: 879 2332 8754

Following the removal of the cable system, WCRC plans to reopen the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River, located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township.

The cable system, installed in 2003, is a structural component. Removal of the cable system results in an unavoidable reduction in the weight carrying capacity of the bridge. The bridge will reopen with a weight limit of 5 TONS to promote the structural integrity of the bridge and motorist safety. This weight limit will accommodate most passenger cars, SUVs, and light-duty pickup trucks.

In the meantime, WCRC’s Operations Department will continue to monitor and maintain the designated detour route, including unpaved local roads—to support safe and reliable travel for residents and commuters.

WCRC will provide project updates on the bridge’s dedicated project page. Residents are encouraged to subscribe for email updates by visiting: https://www.wcroads.org/residents/subscribe-to-road-updates/

Latest articles

Saline Middle School Re-Opens

Lonnie Huhman

Do You Really Need 10,000 Steps a Day?  

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News