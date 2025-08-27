Scio Twp Maple Rd (Foster) Bridge Update #5

Moving Forward, Public Meeting Scheduled

Photo: Pictured is a post-tension system (broken steel cable) on the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River, located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township. Courtesy WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC), working with our bridge engineering consultants, have completed the design work necessary for the safe removal of the cable post-tensioning system (cable system) on the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge. The plans have been provided to the contractor. The contractor, Anlaan Corporation, has provided a cost and a tentative construction schedule.

The contractor has been instructed to proceed with ordering equipment needed to accomplish the proposed work. The estimated delivery time on this equipment is three (3) weeks. The contractor intends to commence work upon delivery of the equipment.

WCRC will share project details, including an update on the construction schedule, during a virtual public information meeting scheduled for:

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Join: Zoom link – https://bit.ly/wcrcprojectmeeting or zoom by phone – (929) 205-6099, Meeting ID: 879 2332 8754

Following the removal of the cable system, WCRC plans to reopen the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River, located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township.

The cable system, installed in 2003, is a structural component. Removal of the cable system results in an unavoidable reduction in the weight carrying capacity of the bridge. The bridge will reopen with a weight limit of 5 TONS to promote the structural integrity of the bridge and motorist safety. This weight limit will accommodate most passenger cars, SUVs, and light-duty pickup trucks.

In the meantime, WCRC’s Operations Department will continue to monitor and maintain the designated detour route, including unpaved local roads—to support safe and reliable travel for residents and commuters.

WCRC will provide project updates on the bridge’s dedicated project page. Residents are encouraged to subscribe for email updates by visiting: https://www.wcroads.org/residents/subscribe-to-road-updates/