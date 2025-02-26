February 26, 2025

Scio Twp Road Work Advisory

WHEN: Friday, February 28, 2025
WHERE: Entrance at Park Rd & Green Mountain Cir in Scio Township
WHY: Permit – entrance closure
BACKGROUND: On Friday, February 28, 2025, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will close the entrance to Trailwoods Subdivision at the intersection of Park Rd & Green Mountain Cir in Scio Township to preserve the integrity and surface of the road.
CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Gary Streight, Sr. Project Manager – Permits, (734) 327-6692, or via email at streightg@wcroads.org
ISSUE DATE: 02/26/25

