Scio Twp’s Fire Station 2 Plan Gets Approval, With Conditions

Moving it to the next important step in the process, the Scio Township Board approved the site plan for the proposed fire station #2 at its January 27 meeting.

The township board voted to approve the site plan with the following conditions to be addressed prior to holding a pre-construction meeting for the project: 1. Washtenaw County Health Department approval. 2. Washtenaw County Road Commission approval. 3. Washtenaw County Water Resources Commission approval.

The hope is for a groundbreaking this spring, Scio Fire Chief Andrew Houde has said.

The station is coming about with the help of the 2024 Fire Millage, which saw voters approving 2.7 mills for 10 years to help fund, build and operate a new station. This new station will become the second station after the one on Zeeb Road, which is near township hall.

The site plan for #2 proposes to construct a 15,760 square-foot fire station on the 9.5-acre subject site located at 900 S. Wagner Road. The property is currently vacant and zoned A-1, General Agriculture, according to township planners, while government buildings are a conditional use in the A-1 zoning district.

The township granted a conditional use for the property this past fall.

Houde said the need for another station and why this location was picked is based on response times and call volume. The southeast sections of the township have a high volume of calls but the longest response times. The new station is expected to improve response times to 40%+ of calls and provide redundancy for all township residents.