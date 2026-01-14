Scio Twp’s Year-End Decisions on Legal Bills and Trash Service

By Doug Marrin

In one midday meeting before the holidays, Scio Township trustees tackled the two issues of how much taxpayers should pay toward a supervisor’s criminal defense and whether to keep a trash hauler residents say isn’t delivering.

At the Dec. 23, 2025, meeting, the board approved a final settlement framework for attorney fees tied to charges against Supervisor Jillian Kerry and authorized a two-year contract extension with Priority Waste, despite persistent complaints about missed pickups and billing problems.

Why the Township Is Paying Legal Fees

The board voted to approve what it described as a final and capped payment of attorney fees related to criminal charges against Supervisor Jillian Kerry.

According to the board’s resolution, the charges arose from actions Kerry took in her official capacity as a Scio Township trustee, which she reasonably believed were within the scope of her authority.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 15, 2023, when prosecutors allege Kerry accessed another township official’s Outlook email account on a shared township laptop and forwarded an email and calendar invitation. She was formally arraigned on the charges in June 2024.

Kerry declared a conflict of interest and fully recused herself from both discussion and voting on the issue.

The Price Tag and the Cap

Trustees approved a payment structure totaling up to $176,144.68, consisting of:

$101,144.68 to reimburse past legal defense costs

to reimburse past legal defense costs $65,000 for future legal services

for future legal services $10,000 for potential expert costs

Board members emphasized that the goal was final, placing a firm ceiling on taxpayer exposure after months of debate.

The resolution passed 5–1, with Kerry abstaining.

Public Comment: Attorney Fees for Supervisor Kerry

Public comment on the attorney-fee issue reflected deep disagreement over the township’s legal obligations and the size of the payments. Several residents argued that Scio Township has a statutory duty to fully indemnify the supervisor’s defense and criticized the board for imposing limits, while others stressed taxpayer protection and fiscal responsibility. One resident characterized the criminal case as unjust and said the township should not restrict reimbursement, while another thanked the board for working to place clear boundaries on costs in a situation residents did not create or control. Speakers emphasized that concerns about legal fees should not be interpreted as judgments about guilt or innocence.

Appeals, Pleas, and What Comes Next

Trustees were clear that the approved payments apply only to trial-court proceedings, not appeals.

Kerry later clarified on the record that the case is criminal and that any “settlement” would require a guilty plea, which she stated she does not intend to enter.

Any future request for township payment related to an appeal would require separate board action.

Trash Service: Complaints Pile Up, Contract Extended

See Scio Township’s Waste Hauling Contract

Public comment regarding Priority Waste was lengthy and detailed, with multiple residents describing missed pickups, delayed service, lack of responsiveness to complaints, billing issues, and property damage dating back several years. Some residents said service on certain roads had been skipped for weeks without refunds or penalties, while others described difficulty reaching the company or receiving follow-up after filing complaints. A few speakers reported more positive experiences and suggested problems may be route- or driver-specific but agreed that documented issues needed review. Several residents urged the township to seek a new waste hauler through an open bidding process as soon as possible.

The board also approved a two-year extension of Scio Township’s contract with Priority Waste, even as residents described missed pickups, property damage, late service, and billing confusion.

Township officials said the extension is temporary by design, allowing time to:

Gather service data

Prepare a competitive request for proposals (RFP)

Evaluate alternative haulers in early 2026

Priority Waste representatives committed to issuing credits or refunds, honoring a 5% senior discount, and improving communication with residents. The new monthly rate was confirmed at $24.50 as of Nov. 18, 2025.

Photo: A recycling dumpster left in the middle of a Scio Township driveway after pickup by Priority Waste, temporarily blocking vehicle access from the road. Residents cited a variety of concerns with the trash hauler during public comment at the Dec. 23 board meeting. Photo by Doug Marrin