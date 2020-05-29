Advertisement

| 2 min | from Michigan State Police |

LANSING, MICH. Secretary of State branch offices will reopen June 1 by appointment only for essential transactions not available online in order to continue to balance the need to provide critical services and protect public health.

“While the offices were closed to the public we conducted more than 3,000 emergency appointments for essential workers and planned and implemented protocols so that we could reopen in a way that ensures the safety of employees and all Michiganders,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Customers can be confident they’ll be able to conduct their business with us safely and efficiently.”

Beginning the week of June 1, all 131 branch offices in Michigan will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for appointment only services for transactions including:

Advertisement

Driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person

Title transfers

Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing

Seasonal commercial vehicle renewal

Branch staff will follow strict health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, standing six feet apart, using desk shields, and continuously disinfecting shared or common surfaces. Branch doors will be locked, and each branch will have a greeter to let customers with appointments in at scheduled appointment times. A copy of the department’s reopening preparedness plan can be found here.

Anyone scheduling an appointment or receiving an appointment reminder will also be instructed on how to safely attend their appointment by:

Arriving at the appointment alone

Wearing a mask or homemade face covering over their mouth and nose

Waiting in their vehicle or outside prior to the appointment time and maintaining six feet of distance when announcing themselves and their appointment to staff at the doors

Following directions on where to stand during the transaction — only stepping forward toward the clerk when providing or retrieving documents

Cancelling their appointment if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 within 14 days of the appointment

Adhering to CDC guidelines when in public

In addition to preparing to reopen branches, the Michigan Department of State began sending updated renewal forms this week, color coded based on the type of transaction needed and with streamlined information to explain how best to conduct the transaction. Renewal forms, which will be mailed in redesigned envelopes measuring 9.5 inches by 6 inches, come in six colors:

Red: Vehicle registration

Blue: Driver’s license

Green: State identification card

Teal: Watercraft

Gray: Snowmobile

Purple: Special plate

Instructions are provided at the bottom of each form to direct customers on options for renewing their credential, providing information on whether they can complete their transaction online, at a self-service station or by mail, or if they will need to schedule an appointment at a branch office.

A sample of the updated renewal forms can be found here. To schedule an appointment visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH. Advance appointments can be made up to 180 days ahead of time. Same-day appointments become available 24 hours prior to the appointment time.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.